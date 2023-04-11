Home Entertainment Israeli writer Meir Shalev has died
After a long illness, the Israeli writer Meir Shalev, well known and loved in Italy, died at the age of 74. The media report it.

Shalev was born in Nahalal in the Galilee, in the north of the country, on July 29, 1948, the same year of the birth of Israel. Among the books by him published in Italy, “Sara’s Bread”, “For the Love of a Woman”, “The Blue Mountain” all by Frassinelli.
Shalev had also written children’s books.

