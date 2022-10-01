ISSEY MIYAKE, who has been away from the fashion week stage for 2 years, is officially presenting the 2023 Spring/Summer series fashion show at Paris Event Center La Villette. elements in .
This is the brand’s first public event since the announcement of Issey Miyake’s death on August 9. The lights were dimmed, and the portrait of Issey Miyake appeared on the screens around the venue. Quiet, simple and elegant, the audience participated in the fashion show. The guests remembered the Master’s farewell. This season’s opening look is dominated by black and white.
then R COAT and R SHIRT feature a unique silhouette from shoulder to cuff, RESONANT SUIT PB is a signature suit made of folded fabric,
at last,SCULPTURES is a collection of accessories this season that the brand sculpts through 3D scans.