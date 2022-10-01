ISSEY MIYAKE, who has been away from the fashion week stage for 2 years, is officially presenting the 2023 Spring/Summer series fashion show at Paris Event Center La Villette. elements in .

This is the brand’s first public event since the announcement of Issey Miyake’s death on August 9. The lights were dimmed, and the portrait of Issey Miyake appeared on the screens around the venue. Quiet, simple and elegant, the audience participated in the fashion show. The guests remembered the Master’s farewell. This season’s opening look is dominated by black and white. From the sharp silhouettes of the garments, you can immediately feel how the seasonal theme is presented in the design. The brand is divided into several series this season. The key series, TORSO, features a sculptural silhouette. The design team uses handmade tough and elastic materials to present drapey and sculptural lines.TORSO JUXTAPOSE and TORSO Made of the same fabric, it features the team applying paint by hand to the thick and sturdy fabric, giving it a stately look.

then R COAT and R SHIRT feature a unique silhouette from shoulder to cuff, RESONANT SUIT PB is a signature suit made of folded fabric, The circular crepe pleats like annual rings are pleated by hand, inspired by the cycle of life and rebirth. The same focus on LINKAGE and ASSEMBLAGE are seamless knitted series, the former uses arcs and sharp shapes, Using recycled polyester and combining various weaving techniques, ASSEMBLAGE is made from delicate yarns combined with various weaving techniques. NUDE seriesSculptural patterns inspired by body lines are abstractly woven into the fabric. The straight lines of the dress can be worn in both directions, like a sculpture that can be admired from all angles.

at last,SCULPTURES is a collection of accessories this season that the brand sculpts through 3D scans. Sculpting works of art, reducing them to the size of accessories that can be worn, and then faithfully replicating the appearance of the original works of art in brass and tin alloys. Interested readers may wish to scroll up to see the full series.