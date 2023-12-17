Home » Issey Takahashi to Star in New Live-Action ‘Black Jack’ Series: Celebrating 50 Years of the Original Comic Book!
Issey Takahashi to Star in New Live-Action 'Black Jack' Series: Celebrating 50 Years of the Original Comic Book!

A New Live-Action “Black Jack” Series Set to Debut After More Than a Decade

After more than ten years, the sixth live-action version of “Black Jack” is about to debut! The protagonist “Maguro” this time is confirmed to be played by the powerful Japanese actor Issey Takahashi, and the director is Hideo Shiroada who has directed works such as “I Want to Be Killed by a High School Girl” and “Sex Apprentice”. The script is from Yoshiko Morishita’s representative works include “The Kind Doctor”, “Crying Love at the Center of the World” and so on.

“Black Jack” is a work serialized by the famous manga artist Tezuka Osamu in 1973. It tells the story of how the genius surgeon “Secret Doctor” Black Jack (Maguro Man) overcomes all kinds of strange medical mysteries. Most of the content is quite bizarre and involves a lot of strange medical mysteries. However, what is most praised is the depiction of human nature and social issues, which makes “Black Jack” not just a simple medical comic, but also has epoch-making and forward-looking significance.

As for the starring role of Issey Takahashi, he has previously played the popular anime character “Kishibe Rohan” in the live-action spin-off of “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” “Kishibe Rohan”. His appearance in the promotional poster for the new “Black Jack” series has created a great deal of excitement among fans.

The new live-action series of “Black Jack” will be part of the 50th anniversary of the original comic book. Relevant news will be followed up in the future. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated series.

