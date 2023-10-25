Istituto Ganassini, new cutting-edge production and logistics hub for environmental protection in 2024

Listen to the audio version of the article

Report on economic, environmental and social performances and define a new sustainability strategy, to guarantee a better future for the next generations. These are the two cornerstones on which the 2022 Sustainability Report of Istituto Ganassini, the Italian dermocosmetic group that owns, among others, the Rilastil brand, is based. In place of the Impact Report required by current legislation for Benefit Companies, in fact, Istituto Ganassini decided to voluntarily publish a more complete and detailed document, which respected the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative, ed.) standards, the most used for global sustainability reporting.

2022 was a year full of important results for the company starting from the first stone laid for the new production and logistics plant in Settala (Milan). Its completion is scheduled for the end of 2024 and, once fully operational, it will use cutting-edge technologies to ensure efficient production while minimizing the impact on the environment. As a Benefit Company, Istituto Ganassini is committed to having a positive impact on society and the biosphere, through the creation of shared value in the long term.

The first fruits of this concrete commitment have already been reaped: turnover grew by 11.3% and an increase in profits of 26.6% was recorded despite the notable increase in costs (+27.7% compared to 2021). The economic value directly generated by the group was over 92.5 million euros, with an operating profit that exceeded 6.8 million euros. The sum allocated to charitable projects, including donations, donations, promotions and sponsorships was 585 thousand euros, with a growth of almost 50% compared to 2021; Thanks to this sum, around 26 charities including associations, non-profit organizations and third sector bodies were supported and helped.

The group’s sustainability strategy will develop around four areas of action. The first focuses on product quality and customer attention, and demonstrates the company’s firm desire to continue to supply high quality products, protecting the health and well-being of the final consumer. In this regard, it should be underlined that 19 new products were launched in 2022 and that 46% of the ingredients purchased for their production are of natural origin (in 2021 the percentage remained at 40%). As regards quality controls, over 2,800 batches of finished products were analyzed during the year, for a total of approximately 16,800 tests carried out. Furthermore, from spring 2023, all suppliers will be required to complete an ESG self-assessment questionnaire aimed at verifying compliance with the principles of environmental, social, economic and governance sustainability.

The second area of ​​action focuses on the one hand on the valorisation of the people who collaborate with Istituto Ganassini and on the other on support for the community and the territories. As of 31 December 2022, the workforce was composed of a total of 278 collaborators including 118 employees, 8 interns and 152 sales agents, a sharp increase compared to 2021 (+20%). During the year, 23 new resources were hired, 64% more than the previous year, the majority of whom were women.

