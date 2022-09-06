In 2011, “The Legend of Zhen Huan” was premiered on TV channels. After that, LeTV Video obtained the exclusive broadcast rights on the Internet. Once it was broadcast, it became a phenomenon-level drama, and was also called “one of the domestic dramas” by netizens. Today, @LeTV Super TV official Weibo announced, “The Highest HD Version in History” “The Legend of Zhen Huan” was launched on Huaying Time, You can show off 4K “The Legend of Zhen Huan” by downloading the Huaying Time App with LeTV Super TV.

According to previous media reports, Dun Yong, the founder of Huaer Film and Television, the producer of “The Legend of Zhen Huan”, said that the copyright contract between “The Legend of Zhen Huan” and the broadcasting platform started in 2011, expired in 2017, and again in 2018-2027. Signed a ten-year contract with the broadcast platform, plus the income from the TV station and other platforms,On average, it can bring more than 10 million income to Huaer Film and Television every year.

Afterwards, the news that “The Legend of Zhen Huan’s copyright still earns tens of millions in annual distribution” aroused widespread concern.

In this regard, the official response of LeTV Video said: In fact, “The Legend of Zhen Huan” was broadcast exclusively for LeTV Video from 2011 to 2017. In 2018, at the most difficult time for LeTV video,The copyright of “The Legend of Zhen Huan” was distributed by (Hua’er), in fact, LeTV video suffered heavy losses. If it is still broadcast alone, “The Legend of Zhen Huan” will lose more blood to LeTV.