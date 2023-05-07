It is always a matter of price and for an electric car it is too high

It is almost always a matter of price. If you like a car, you study its features, compare its performance but then you always get to the same question: how much does it cost? There is the right price which often leads a product to success and the wrong one which puts it out of the market. So today the electric car finds itself having to establish new price levels, different from those adopted so far, too high and certainly not the right ones to launch the car of change. So, to make the jump in sales you have to lower it. But by how much and how?

Musk with his Tesla has tried to anticipate everyone with discounts that even reach 20 percent. The longest-range version of the Model 3 in the United States is now priced at $47,240, about 18.5 percent less than last August’s $57,990. However, the Californian company has a great advantage over all: the highest earnings per single car sold. But the others?

Ford has chosen the same path, only for the Mustang Mach E. Many manufacturers are still thinking about it but they will have to hurry because the market is moving forward and, as we said, a wrong price can be devastating for the entire commercial policy. Because one of the few certainties on the slow take-off of the electric car is called the “price list”. It is simple, evident, before everyone’s eyes even if there is a certain resistance to face it.

It is a wrong approach because if today there are objective difficulties that those who buy an electric car must encounter (lack of recharging network and range, just to mention the most discussed ones) they cannot be asked to spend even 30 percent more. Nor can anyone be convinced by the fact that in a few years this difference will be destined to zero. We buy the car now. So now is the time to ask for a solution.

And on this point the manufacturers and Europe must be very careful. Above all a great reflection. There is in fact a great rival arriving right on the markets of the old continent. It’s called China. Many of their new models, already widely announced in recent months, are already on sale. More will come soon. To begin with (and perhaps also to finish) first of all they have decidedly lower prices than their competitors and this could prove to be a big problem for the industry of the old continent. A problem that should not be underestimated.