Zhu Yingren is full of vitality, 24.5×32cm, 1960

Mr. Zhu Yingren was born in Yushan Town at the foot of Yushan Mountain in Zhejiang Province in 1930. It is a famous mountain in the south of the Yangtze River. It is famous not because of the majesty and serenity of the mountain, but because the mountain has nourished countless literati of all dynasties. It has accumulated a rich humanistic spirit, and gave birth to several generations of important painters in the history of art in the past 800 years. Among them, Huang Gongwang, Zhou Zhimian, Wang Hui, Wu Li and other great masters appeared, making it an important town in the Jiangnan painting circle and even the Chinese painting circle, and it has the reputation of the hometown of calligraphy and painting. The traditional culture of his hometown gave Mr. Zhu Yingren innate genetic inheritance. In 1947, Mr. Zhu Yingren was admitted to the National Hangzhou Art College. Since then, he has experienced the transition from the East China Branch of the Central Academy of Fine Arts to the Zhejiang Academy of Fine Arts, and also from a student to a professor. Not only that, his art of flower and bird painting has also reached an extraordinary state.

Famous teachers make great apprentices. Mr. Zhu Yingren studied under the famous painter Mr. Wu Fuzhi in his early years, and later benefited from the influence of the works of Mr. Pan Tianshou and Zhu Lesan, the masters of flower and bird painting, and absorbed the essence of the three teachers. After a long period of difficult study and exploration In the painting, from the teacher to the variant, through a tradition from the history of painting, to the tradition that the teacher digested and regenerated, and finally formed his own style.

A notable feature of Mr. Zhu Yingren’s painting art is that he took a road of literati painting in which text precedes painting. His paintings integrate poetry, calligraphy, painting and seal. Plum, orchid, bamboo, chrysanthemum, or flying birds, fish and insects are all so beautiful and natural, but they are still organized. In his works, there are poems in paintings, paintings in poems, using the brush to get the breath and the ink to get the rhythm. With his unique vision, he takes the most common flowers and trees in nature, the squirrel and chaffinch as the aesthetic objects, and uses the brush in his hand. , painting wild grass flowers, picking chrysanthemums and eastern hedges, constructing vigorous pines, dyeing barren hills and rocks, a few branches of grass, and a few idle flowers, recording his aesthetic taste for calligraphy and painting and the changes in straight lines and curves in painting skills , the interlacing of lines, and the rhythm and melody between brushstrokes.

His work “Bird Shadows on the Lake Shore” emphasizes the change of brush and ink with his own “Yingwu”, with in-depth description, vivid shape, steady brush and ink, restrained and reserved, and the bird stands on the slope stone that has been painted by the painter in large areas with turquoise, watching and watching. Facing the changes in the surrounding environment, facing the green leaves in front of him, looking forward to the posture, curious and turning his gaze, like listening, like waiting, and like wanting to take off, Mr. Zhu Yingren used this delicate emotion to put a small bird. The stillness and movement of birds, the arrangement of gathering and scattering, the arrangement of trees, slopes, and scenery in the surrounding environment, with a few simple strokes to summarize the shape and sense of space of the objects. This seems simple, but it contains the author’s different. The pen is affectionate. As Mr. Zhu Yingren said: “Southern sect is vivid and vivid, and northern sect is interesting, only Yingwu can master it.”

The heart of flowers has the rhythm of ink, and the color of spring is at the end of the pen. His work “Flowers Growing from the Edge of the Ink Pool” draws inspiration from the pen and rhythm with ink. With a few strokes, the mediocre is turned into the wonderful, and the “ink is divided into five colors”, from a piece of ink Danqing is vividly expressed. The work is composed of pure ink and wash, and the relationship between orchid and bamboo is unified with the entire work by the thickness, virtuality, and density of lines, concise brushwork and ethereal and simple composition skills. It expresses the depth of space well, and makes the language of the whole picture simple and not monotonous, which makes people understand and have a long aftertaste after watching it.

But if there is only bluegrass in this work, and there is no ink bamboo, the work will be bland and tasteless. The wonderful thing is that this ink bamboo appears calmly. All along, Mr. Zhu Yingren has been good at using pen and ink in painting, with strong pen power and delicate ink color. He insists on traditional brush and ink, but does not stick to a certain formula. Focusing on principles and methods is an important feature of Mr. Zhu Yingren’s paintings, and it also shows that he was deeply influenced by Mr. Wu Fuzhi and Mr. Pan Tianshou. In the decades of tempering, he authentically inherited the artistic concepts of Mr. Wu Fuzhi and Pan Tianshou, and reconciled their techniques, and integrated his own experience, making his work style closer to the realistic aesthetic fashion, giving birth to characteristics of the era.

“Emotion injection” is a concept of modern aesthetics. No matter what kind of work of art, it is the same; in works of art, works that lack emotion naturally cannot move people’s hearts. But I think one of the characteristics of Mr. Zhu Yingren’s works is that they are full of moving emotions. Only works with thoughts and emotions can infect the emotions of the appreciators, and this emotion is given by the author and is also the author’s emotion, and emotion is vitality. of. In his works of flowers and birds, he has an invisible preference for squirrels. The squirrels in his works also grow with the growth of his works. Up, or lying down, or moving or still, or crawling or jumping, or contemplating or staring, one by one is ready to come out, and the manners are endless, which is amazing. In the eyes of ordinary people, this is just a matter of interest. When he saw his inscription on a picture of a squirrel, Fang Zhizhen made a good picture of the squirrel. It is not an easy task. The pen chases after the eye, how can we seek truth with three thousand pieces of waste paper,” It is precisely because of the three thousand pieces of waste paper that the squirrels in his pen have vitality, spiritual energy, and popularity. In my opinion, Mr. Zhu Yingren has given life and wisdom to the squirrels on paper, and at the same time, he has given rich imagination space to the people watching.

Traditional Chinese painting has always paid attention to traditional brush and ink. Brush and ink have become a means of showing national mentality, creating individuality, style and style. At the same time, objectively, it is also a manifestation of the artistic era. Chinese poetry theory and painting theory influence and penetrate each other. The “painting in poetry” pursued by painters is not the inscription of poetry in painting, but the poetic nature of painting itself. Mr. Zhu Yingren’s ink orchid bamboo is a common theme in traditional literati paintings, but it can show a kind of poetic and elegant rhythm. The work “Fine Bamboo Breeze” may detect different perception and expression techniques from the work. Mr. Zhu Yingren uses his rich brush and ink language to easily express the clear spirit, subtlety, elegance, artistic conception and interest of the orchid, stroke by stroke. But I think: this is not just a stroke, there are many things between the strokes, the shades of dryness and wetness, the weight of the virtual and the real, the speed of the strokes, the changes of the lines, all within a short distance, as the saying goes: there is a hill in the chest Gully, there are clouds and smoke on the paper. The scale of this work is not large, but there are three poems inscribed in the work and three inscriptions. In addition to the brushwork and ink rhythm between the orchid and bamboo, is it still telling the viewers that “poetry and painting are of the same origin” or “poetry and painting are the same”? ? In this work, Mr. Zhu Yingren used the magic of calligraphy to conceive the picture, and dealt with the image of the picture in the way of poetic copying. Therefore, Zhongde Xinyuan is a kind of affection that penetrates into the picture after the painter perceives the world, a kind of candlelight of the soul.

Now, Mr. Zhu Yingren is 92 years old. He is still tireless and hard-working. His paintings are natural. At the same time, on the basis of life perception, he has found a painting language that suits his character. He believes that painting is only touching and touching. Questions, pursuits and sustenances, and in his works, what I realized is some kind of love and charm of life and art. Although this rhyme contains endless emotions, it always has a gentle and honest adherence; this interest, no matter the intensity, gathering or scattering, condenses thousands of worlds into pure character. He said: “I think my current work has improved a bit compared to before retirement. I practice calligraphy every day now. ‘Calligraphy and painting are of the same origin’, and I must write calligraphy well.” In the short words, his love for the art of calligraphy is revealed, which makes people think after listening and activate their thinking. “Calligraphy and painting are of the same origin”, and the book is the first. Mr. Zhu Yingren has always regarded calligraphy as an art, and he knows that in traditional Chinese culture, its use, its techniques, and its meaning are all called the greatest and supreme. In the art of Chinese cultural spirit, calligraphy is purely home-grown and has a long history. It is an art that has a unique shape and is fond of traditional Chinese culture, and it is also one of the symbols of the revival of traditional art today.

Mr. Zhu Yingren has been teaching for fifty-seven years. After retiring, in order not to lose the teaching materials of several teachers, it took him two years to sort out his notes and drawings when he was an apprentice. He said: “If these materials are If I don’t sort it out, if one day I’m gone, I might lose it. After I sort it out, many students and calligraphy and painting lovers will benefit.” In 1992, Pan Tianshou, Wu Fuzhi and Zhu Lesan published “Notes on Lessons and Drawings”. On November 22 of the same year, “Remember Mr. Zhu Yingren’s Chinese Brush and Ink Biography Exhibition” hosted by the Pan Tianshou Memorial Hall of the China Academy of Art was held at the Pan Tianshou Memorial Hall. opening. In addition to Mr. Zhu Yingren’s works, rare works, class manuscripts and manuscripts by Pan Tianshou, Wu Fuzhi, Zhu Lesan, Lu Yanshao, Lu Yifei and other masters are exhibited for the first time, vividly showing the understanding of the older generation of Chinese painting masters on the way of brush and ink . This is an open class on Chinese brush and ink. This batch of master works, class manuscripts, and manuscripts will be exhibited for the first time. A 90-year-old student’s inheritance, development and reflection on pen and ink also aroused great repercussions in the academic world, and everyone praised it. In his opinion, this is what he should do, and it is also what he has done to several teachers. The crystallization of his feelings is his love for art, a teacher’s due responsibility to the country, and a kind of responsibility.

In the tradition of the China Academy of Art, teaching and educating people is always the first priority. Mr. Zhu Yingren adhered to this fine tradition and devoted a lot of effort to teaching. He emphasized that in terms of pen and ink techniques and modeling, the tradition must be inherited, and the works must have style and taste, as well as independence. Due to his outstanding work performance, he was awarded the honorable title of Hangzhou Model Worker. This “model worker spirit” is a reflection of his serious and rigorous attitude towards teaching throughout his life.

“Writing without hindrance, it is natural”, is Mr. Fan Di’an’s sentence in the preface to Mr. Zhu Yingren’s album “Tao Chengdongnan”. These short eight words are Mr. Fan Di’an’s affirmation of Mr. Zhu Yingren’s character and achievements. Each word seems to be sublimated in Mr. Zhu Yingren’s works, like exquisite poems and beautiful music, with harmonious melody and melodious melody. Following the melody of the music, I flipped through Mr. Zhu Yingren’s picture book page by page, looked at it carefully, and read it carefully, from which I realized that this picture book of Mr. Zhu Yingren is a textbook of flower and bird painting. In this album, he explained in detail the best learning methods and techniques in the path of painting art he pursued, providing many experiences worthy of study and reference for future generations. This album contains the essence of his life’s brush and ink, which can benefit students and painting and calligraphy lovers, and avoid detours. It also makes me realize how rich the language of a real good painter’s brush and ink is, and what the power of brush and ink is. great! Realize that good pen and ink language has power, its power is not a hoarse cry, it is the spring breeze and drizzle, moisturizing things silently, it is a person’s moral and mind cultivation, it is the implicit in concealment, and it is the restraint and restraint in the display. Convergence; brush and ink are emotional, it can use the painter’s own emotions to express peace and joy, and it can express the inheritance of past and present lives. Pen and ink also have memory, and its memory can carry hundreds of years and thousands of years. Pen and ink have soul, and this soul should be sustenance and spirit. Pen and ink are alive. They can convey the vitality of the nature of all things in the universe, grasp the pulse of the development of the times, and undertake the continuation of the sense of life.

December 7, 2021 in Urumqi

