It is now urgent to generate safer territories

By Pablo Lumerman

special for «Río Negro» Due to the place occupied in energy geopolitics, North Patagonia experiences major risks of degradation. The global crisis presents challenges in terms of sustainability and, at the same time, opportunities for the transition towards a regenerative model that produces economic, social and environmental wealth. Climate change is a reality and yet denialism predominates. Acceptance is not easy. The proposal is to formulate a pragmatic strategy for the irrigated valleys of the region.

The commitment will serve to prevent emergency situations and promote the well-being of people, generating a just and harmonious social order.

The floods forced residents to abandon their homes in Cipolletti. Photo: Florencia Salto.

The phenomenon challenges society. Droughts are becoming longer and more recurrent, making the state of water emergency chronic. The intensity of the rains is notorious and causes extraordinary floods and floods; Andean fires have been increasingly frequent, and the erosion of beaches and coastlines does not stop growing.

The interfluvial valleys of Río Negro have a tendency to increase temperature and reduce precipitation, although with moments of greater intensity. Summers are more severe and, on average, winters are warmer. In the next twenty years we will have a climate in North Patagonia between 2 and 2.5 °C warmer. In principle, due to the dynamism and the place that energy geopolitics assumes, our region experiences a very high risk of social, economic and environmental degradation.

Pablo Lumerman, political scientist and director of the consulting firm Liquen, in the Alto Valle

Ten years ago, the extraction of unconventional gas and oil in Vaca Muerta began a process of oil development of large proportions. Its social, economic and environmental effects in the region are multiple and cumulative. And during the last decade the population increased by more than 30%.

Municipalities, companies, institutions and NGOs in the area, among many, can help generate safer climate territories, insists Pablo Lumerman, UN facilitator-mediator in the region.

The increase in waste overwhelmed outdated management systems. And while extractive activity multiplied, the area occupied by pear and apple trees was reduced, degrading the green and blue infrastructures, based on organic life and water circulation, respectively.

Vaca Muerta oil production reached 200,000 barrels per day in 2022 and would reach 2 million per day in 2030. These projections will be conditioned by prices, the global economic situation, technological evolution, the energy transition and oil levels. of social legitimacy that the activity achieves. We now witness the opportunity for a transformative social and economic recovery, transition towards a model that regeneratively produces economic, social and environmental wealth.

Pablo Lumerman

By 2040, it is estimated that North Patagonia will be home to more than two million souls. Food and biodiversity production will be replaced by high energy consumption, high emissions and low resilience infrastructure. A city will grow on the plateau, exposed to extreme climates and with high costs of providing services.

The problem is political, technical and social. The absence of a multi-sector strategy shows that the climate perspective is not yet a public priority. The private sector also does not develop adaptive and mitigating strategies. Thus, the risks associated with changing climate conditions will be much greater.

The recurrence of extreme climate phenomena no longer only impacts indirectly on people, through imbalances in the economy, but also directly and forcefully on the health of the population in general, says Pablo Lumerman, political scientist.

Promoting resilient habitats, a goal to consider now

The goal is to provide vitality to the soil to produce food, capture carbon and regulate temperature, activities typical of a new rurality. In addition, promote resilient habitats, with low economic-environmental cost and high benefit in quality of life, such as green neighborhoods, ecovillages and agroecological villages.

The production and preservation of soils must become a principle of public and private action. At the same time, well-developed forest enrichment processes should be stimulated that will contribute to the thermal stabilization of a valley inserted in an arid zone of Patagonia.

The comprehensive use of waste as compost, energy, food or construction materials will achieve material circularity. And with bioconstruction, trees will replace air conditioning and clay, stone or wood will replace concrete.

Looking to the future, it becomes a priority to take advantage of transitional conditions through an investment plan in green and blue infrastructure. And the State, society and the market must promote joint solutions based on nature. Establishing appropriate action strategies is not only an ethical obligation, but also the great opportunity to produce a leap to “regenerative territorial development.”





* Political scientist, UN facilitator-mediator and director of Liquen Consulting.