On the 9th, according to many sources related to music, “BIGBANG’s Taeyang, who is expected to release a solo album in January next year, and BTS’s Jimin will participate in the Feature.”

In this regard, YG Entertainment cautiously stated: “It has not yet been confirmed.”

Taeyang debuted as a member of BIGBANG in 2006 and released many hit songs. After marrying Min Hyo Rin in February 2018, he immediately enlisted in the military to serve in the military. After retiring from the military on November 10, 2019, there has been a blank period. The last solo album was the regular third album “White Night” released in August 2017, and it has been 5 years since then.



And BTS BTS is focusing on individual activities. J-hope, Jin, and RM released solo albums in sequence, Jungkook participated in the theme song of the 2022 Card World Cup, and performed at the opening ceremony. Various activities are continuing. In this case, if the encounter between Taeyang of “K-pop representative group” BIGBANG and Jimin of BTS is successful, it is expected to become a group of generations.



[email protected] / Without the written consent of this site, please do not plagiarize, reprint, rewrite or quote the content of this site.If there is any violation, this site will be held accountable

related news

