Home Entertainment It is really a cooperation of all generations! BIGBANG Taeyang is expected to release a solo album in January next year, and BTS Jimin will participate in the feat. – KSD 韩星网(KPOP)
Entertainment

It is really a cooperation of all generations! BIGBANG Taeyang is expected to release a solo album in January next year, and BTS Jimin will participate in the feat. – KSD 韩星网(KPOP)

by admin
It is really a cooperation of all generations! BIGBANG Taeyang is expected to release a solo album in January next year, and BTS Jimin will participate in the feat. – KSD 韩星网(KPOP)

(Cover image source: YG Entertainment, [email protected]_twt)

On the 9th, according to many sources related to music, “BIGBANG’s Taeyang, who is expected to release a solo album in January next year, and BTS’s Jimin will participate in the Feature.”

In this regard, YG Entertainment cautiously stated: “It has not yet been confirmed.”

Taeyang debuted as a member of BIGBANG in 2006 and released many hit songs. After marrying Min Hyo Rin in February 2018, he immediately enlisted in the military to serve in the military. After retiring from the military on November 10, 2019, there has been a blank period. The last solo album was the regular third album “White Night” released in August 2017, and it has been 5 years since then.
(Source: YG Entertainment)

And BTS BTS is focusing on individual activities. J-hope, Jin, and RM released solo albums in sequence, Jungkook participated in the theme song of the 2022 Card World Cup, and performed at the opening ceremony. Various activities are continuing. In this case, if the encounter between Taeyang of “K-pop representative group” BIGBANG and Jimin of BTS is successful, it is expected to become a group of generations.
(Source: [email protected]_twt)

[email protected] / Without the written consent of this site, please do not plagiarize, reprint, rewrite or quote the content of this site.If there is any violation, this site will be held accountable

related news

See also  Gao Yunxiang's ex-wife, who was sentenced to pay 50 million yuan for sexual assault case, is also responsible | Australian sexual assault case | Dong Xuan

You may also like

“Saint Omer”, committed judicial drama to reflect

A photo of belly touching caused a beautiful...

The total box office of the Lunar New...

Which movie do you most want to see...

BOTTEGA VENETA launches “BOTTEGA FOR BOTTEGAS” project

dBTechnologies’ Hot Spot Salvador Carnival- midifan: We focus...

The Moon Sightseeing Group will launch into space...

Podcasts from around the world, the Lucia Festival...

He has a Porsche 919 brought to the...

Li Yapeng’s wife posts photos of a family...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy