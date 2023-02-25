Adidas and Kanye West’s official termination of the partnership has a huge impact on both parties. The latter’s value has plummeted, and the former is also facing losses due to a large amount of inventory. Adidas seems to have made a stop loss plan.

According to multiple sources, adidas is negotiating a new agreement with Kanye West that will allow adidas to continue selling YEEZY joint products, which have a total inventory value of up to $500 million. It was also reported earlier that if adidas did not sell the YEEZY inventory that was off the shelves at that time, it would reduce its operating income by nearly €1.2 billion in 2023. It is not difficult to understand why the two parties have reached a consensus again.

If there is no accident, adidas will bring back the YEEZY joint product in 2023, but it is limited to the stock that has been produced, and will not develop new shoe models and color schemes again, but everything has yet to be officially confirmed, and interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention .