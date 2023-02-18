8
Essentials: “Special Weird” Ma Siwei’s must-have items in his music creation career
Bring “Five Stars” tour peripherals, traditional Sichuan embroidery, and special fan gifts to share.
The latest sequel information of the classic doomsday sci-fi movie “I Am Legend” is officially released
An alternate ending will be chosen, starring Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan.
LEGO® Ideas x BTS BTS “Dynamite” theme box set officially debut
Faithfully restore the members’ modeling and MV scene details.
The North Face x CLOT Newest Joint Series Officially Debuts
Edison Chen specially invited his friend Kazuki Kuraishi to create this joint series.
china-digital-cover-issue-2-masiwei” data-title=”马思唯：时代造物” ga-on=”click” ga-event-category=”article page” ga-event-action=”clicks_read_next” ga-event-label=”https://hypebeast.cn/2023/2/hypebeast-china-digital-cover-issue-2-masiwei”>
The second issue of Hypebeast China‘s digital cover featured Ma Siwei as the protagonist, talking about his own creative process and the changes in the Chinese rap scene under the influence of the background of the times.
See also Zhang Zhehan's antiquity suspense blockbuster interprets "Dream New Zhuxian" for the first time