It is reported that MAPPA's popular animation "Chainsaw Man" will soon release the second season and the new theater version information

It is reported that MAPPA's popular animation "Chainsaw Man" will soon release the second season and the new theater version information

The super-popular anime “Chainsaw Man” produced by MAPPA was officially broadcast at the end of last year. Many netizens thought that there would be a new season of “MAPPA STAGE 2023” held last month. none. Recently, there are rumors on the Internet that the second season of “Chain Saw Man” and the new theater version information will be released soon.

The network intelligence account @Kudasai claimed that MAPPA will soon disclose the latest information on the second season of “Chain Saw Man”, and also decided to increase the launch of a new theatrical version. It is worth noting that “Chain Saw Man” is 100% funded and produced by MAPPA, so MAPPA has all the right to make development decisions, and President Otsuka Gaku once said in an interview that although the first season of this work was a complete success, compared to ” There is still a lot of room for improvement in “Spell Return”, especially the poor sales of physical discs, so MAPPA will continue to explore how to attract more attention and people who are willing to pay for this work.

At present, MAPPA has not confirmed this matter, interested readers please pay attention to future follow-up reports.

