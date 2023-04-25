Home » It is reported that Supreme x Jacob & Co.’s new 2023 spring and summer joint series will be on sale soon
In addition to the cooperation with COOGI, Supreme will also bring a joint series with Jacob & Co. this time. This series is launched as part of the Supreme 2023 spring and summer season. According to news, it may be unveiled this week as soon as possible, which is one of the new lineups for the 10th week of this season.

Among them, you can see that Supreme x Jacob & Co. Engraved Link Bracelet is available in 14K gold and Sterling Silver. It uses 10 embossed links of the classic Box Logo with buckles on both sides, and finally uses an exclusive outer box. .

Supreme’s new product launch lineup this week will be announced soon. Although there is no Jacob & Co. joint name, there is no need to worry. This season will eventually usher in the debut of this series. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.

