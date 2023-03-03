Immediately following the Air Jordan 3’s “White Cement Reimagined” that will be released next week, Jordan Brand seems to be interested in expanding the Reimagined re-enactment series.

This time, according to the exposure of the sneaker intelligence account Zsneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 4 classic color “Bred” will also launch a new Reimagined work. It is reported that the whole shoe will take the 1989 first year version as the main axis, and reproduce Black/Cement Grey/Summit White/Fire Red from a retro perspective. In addition to the tonal configuration, the NIKE AIR logo on the heel will also return together. The picture above is the Air Jordan 4 “Bred” in 1989.

It is reported that this shoe will officially debut in March 2024. Earlier, there was news that the Air Jordan 1 “Royal Reimagined” was also released in 2024. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.