It is reported that Travis Scott x Chrome Hearts is expected to work together to create the latest joint project

It is reported that Travis Scott x Chrome Hearts is expected to work together to create the latest joint project

Today, the first report of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low’s latest joint color matching “Olive” has been reported. Recently, there is more information on the Internet that Travis Scott and Chrome Hearts are expected to work together to create the latest joint project. The news came from the intelligence account @supreme_leaks_news, but the two parties have not yet confirmed the matter and released relevant information. Considering that Travis Scott is now a hot figure in the world of rap, and he often wears a variety of expensive and luxurious silver jewelry and other accessories in his daily wear, it is inferred that The possibility of cooperation between the two parties does exist; in the past, Chrome Hearts has also launched a lot of creative designs that have caused topics, which can be said to have repeatedly led the alternative trend. The cooperation between the two will definitely be a blockbuster joint masterpiece worthy of attention and expectation. Interested readers may wish to Looking forward to the cooperation opportunities between the two parties.

