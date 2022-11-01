Chris Gibbs is in charge of the fashion house Union LA, which has always maintained a partnership with Jordan Brand, and has worked together to create Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 2 and other shoes; after the exposure of the Air Jordan 1 High OG joint sample color matching, this time we will usher in a new cooperation. According to the news, it is planned to return early next year with the Air Jordan 1 KO Low.

In addition, the well-known sneaker account zSneakerHeadz also released a preview simulation map combining canvas material and classic color matching such as “White/Sail/University Gold/Neutral Grey” based on the visual concept, taking the lead in depicting a simple and casual design.

The retail price of this model is expected to be $150. No other release information has been known yet, but the official may reveal more about the appearance of the Union LA x Air Jordan 1 KO Low at the end of the year. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.