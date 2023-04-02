(Comprehensive News) As long as he can play, he will continue to play. 68-year-old Jackie Chan will not give up, lamenting that there will be no Jet Li and Wu Jing anymore.

The movie “Dragon Horse Spirit” starring Jackie Chan, new generation actors Liu Haocun and Guo Qilin will be released in Singapore on April 13. Jackie Chan, director Yang Zi and other actors met with the media at the media screening in Beijing on Friday (March 31). In the film, Jackie Chan, who plays Lao Luo, a senior dragon and tiger martial artist, has many difficult moves. Although he is about to enter his seventies, Jackie Chan still insists on performing in person, bouncing and rolling, punching to the flesh, and it is not difficult for him at all.

However, at the press conference after the media screening, when Jackie Chan was asked how long he would continue to “fight”, he directly shouted: “As long as I can move and fight, I will make a movie every year for audiences who like me! “

Recalling that during the years of filming action movies, he broke his leg in the morning and continued filming at night

Jackie Chan, who entered the industry at the age of 8, has worked hard all the way, from an unknown dragon and tiger master to a well-known international superstar. When mentioning the profound experience on the set, Jackie Chan laughed and sighed, “I can’t finish it in a day.”

He also recalled the bitterness of being a stand-in in those years. Jackie Chan said that when he was a stand-in, he had to endure the pain of being thrown all over his body, and he also had to endure being scolded with foul language. Keep doing it and you won’t be brought down by this kind of words.”

Jackie Chan also said that when shooting action movies, he used to break his feet in the morning and continue filming at night. He had to start work while kneeling in a wheelchair, and his legs were bent out of shape. Many people say that the era of dragon and tiger warriors has passed, the new generation will not let you fight, and the whole crew will stop when the protagonist is injured. Now I have also learned to protect artists, dragon and tiger warriors, and protect everyone in the family. “

He also lamented that there are fewer and fewer action actors now: “Now everyone is tall, rich and handsome, and action scenes can find a substitute. If you find a martial artist as the protagonist, investors may not be willing to invest. If you find Yi Yang Qianxi, 400 million yuan Definitely vote, because there is traffic and popularity.”

Then, Jackie Chan lamented that it would be difficult to have Jet Li and Wu Jing again, “We are all old bones to this day, and my family-making class is still accepting people today, I hope they can break through.”

When he entered Hollywood, no one praised him for playing well

Jackie Chan said bluntly at the media conference that he once went to Hollywood, but he came back after being hit with ashes, “No one said that I played well, they only care about whether my dialogue is good or not. To this day, I still have to say that I am not going to Hollywood, it is Hollywood wants me!”

Jackie Chan told the Chinese media that once a popular artist asked him how to develop in Hollywood, he would always answer that he should first develop in China, and if he succeeds, people will naturally come to you. People bow when they see them, and when foreign crews talk about martial arts guidance, they will come to me for introductions.”

