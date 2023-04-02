Home Entertainment It is sad to see Wu Jing and Jet Li again at the age of 68, Jackie Chan will not give up |
Entertainment

It is sad to see Wu Jing and Jet Li again at the age of 68, Jackie Chan will not give up |

by admin
It is sad to see Wu Jing and Jet Li again at the age of 68, Jackie Chan will not give up |

(Comprehensive News) As long as he can play, he will continue to play. 68-year-old Jackie Chan will not give up, lamenting that there will be no Jet Li and Wu Jing anymore.

The movie “Dragon Horse Spirit” starring Jackie Chan, new generation actors Liu Haocun and Guo Qilin will be released in Singapore on April 13. Jackie Chan, director Yang Zi and other actors met with the media at the media screening in Beijing on Friday (March 31). In the film, Jackie Chan, who plays Lao Luo, a senior dragon and tiger martial artist, has many difficult moves. Although he is about to enter his seventies, Jackie Chan still insists on performing in person, bouncing and rolling, punching to the flesh, and it is not difficult for him at all.

However, at the press conference after the media screening, when Jackie Chan was asked how long he would continue to “fight”, he directly shouted: “As long as I can move and fight, I will make a movie every year for audiences who like me! “

Recalling that during the years of filming action movies, he broke his leg in the morning and continued filming at night

Jackie Chan, who entered the industry at the age of 8, has worked hard all the way, from an unknown dragon and tiger master to a well-known international superstar. When mentioning the profound experience on the set, Jackie Chan laughed and sighed, “I can’t finish it in a day.”

He also recalled the bitterness of being a stand-in in those years. Jackie Chan said that when he was a stand-in, he had to endure the pain of being thrown all over his body, and he also had to endure being scolded with foul language. Keep doing it and you won’t be brought down by this kind of words.”

See also  The ruling of the European Court: Huawei's two H's are different from Chanel's two C's

Jackie Chan also said that when shooting action movies, he used to break his feet in the morning and continue filming at night. He had to start work while kneeling in a wheelchair, and his legs were bent out of shape. Many people say that the era of dragon and tiger warriors has passed, the new generation will not let you fight, and the whole crew will stop when the protagonist is injured. Now I have also learned to protect artists, dragon and tiger warriors, and protect everyone in the family. “

He also lamented that there are fewer and fewer action actors now: “Now everyone is tall, rich and handsome, and action scenes can find a substitute. If you find a martial artist as the protagonist, investors may not be willing to invest. If you find Yi Yang Qianxi, 400 million yuan Definitely vote, because there is traffic and popularity.”

Then, Jackie Chan lamented that it would be difficult to have Jet Li and Wu Jing again, “We are all old bones to this day, and my family-making class is still accepting people today, I hope they can break through.”

When he entered Hollywood, no one praised him for playing well

Jackie Chan said bluntly at the media conference that he once went to Hollywood, but he came back after being hit with ashes, “No one said that I played well, they only care about whether my dialogue is good or not. To this day, I still have to say that I am not going to Hollywood, it is Hollywood wants me!”

See also  CLOT x Levi's® Launches Tiger Denim Co-branded Collection

Jackie Chan told the Chinese media that once a popular artist asked him how to develop in Hollywood, he would always answer that he should first develop in China, and if he succeeds, people will naturally come to you. People bow when they see them, and when foreign crews talk about martial arts guidance, they will come to me for introductions.”

Please visit our official Facebook page for more new information

entertainment” json=”{“targeting”:{“pos”:[“1”], “zbtags”:[“影视”],”zbarticleid”:[“1378473″],”channel”:[“amp”]}}” rtc-config=”{“urls”: [“amp-script:permutiveCachedTargeting.ct”], “timeoutMillis”: 1000}”/>

You may also like

Upset in Cordero for sanctions at Police Station...

They presented a project to carry out anti-doping...

Wado de Pedro admitted that the Frente de...

Kicillof and official supporters alert “vulture onslaught” to...

In Beccacece’s debut as coach, Elche fell 4-0...

Subway strike: this Monday lines A and H...

Everyone wants “Lie” at a service station in...

Platense visits Banfield for the Professional League: time,...

The reaction of political leaders after the death...

Benjamín Ochoa will start in the front row...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy