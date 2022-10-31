Li Zongsheng is a rare musical all-rounder in today’s music scene. After his debut for more than 20 years, whether it is his own creation or his own actor’s music works, it can be said that the first is a classic. At that time, he married Lin Yilian, but later broke up for some reason. So, why did Lin Yilian and Li Zongsheng break up?

Regarding the breakup of the two,The biggest reason at present is that Lin Yilian wants to fight again in Hong Kong, but the man is mainly attacking the mainland market, and the differences are increasing day by day. After the two got married, because Li Zongsheng’s work focused on Taiwan, Lin Yilian took her daughter and lived with her husband in Taiwan. After having a child, Lin Yilian slowly gave up her career and returned to life, but later Li Zongsheng’s career hit a low point, and he tossed and turned to Beijing again.

At that time, Li Zongsheng very much hoped that his wife Lin Yilian could continue to follow him to live in Beijing, but Lin Yilian did not want to give up her position in Hong Kong at that time, so she also wanted her husband to accompany him to develop in Hong Kong. The two people had conflicts because of this, and their marriage was also due to There have been serious estrangements in different places.