It looks very busy in tourism in the Sierras, although without filling the capacity

Each long weekend generates an additional movement in the tourist areas of Cordoba. But it increases when they are extra long, of four consecutive days as in this case, due to the national holidays of Thursday 25 and Friday 26.

In the Sierras, previous reserve levels show the expectation of high activity. It is probable that the accommodation capacity will not be full, as usually happens in the extra-long “weekends” of Carnival and October, but if the weather helps it will not be that far away.

From the Córdoba Tourism Agency, it was anticipated that, as of this Wednesday, previous reservations were around between 40% and 85%, depending on the localities. Córdoba has some 160,000 places available between hotels, cabins and inns, not counting rental houses.

In various locations, the events for the national celebration of May 25 also become conveners.

According to a survey of the official agency, for example, Villa Carlos Paz, had reserved until this Wednesday 58% of its hotel capacity, La Cumbre already reached 84% and La Falda at 70%. In Mina Clavero it was around 45%, in Villa Cura Brochero 40% and in San Javier it was already 80%. At the same time, 60% were reported in Santa Rosa de Calamuchita, 88% in Villa General Belgrano and 55% in Embalse.

by Calamuchita

“It’s going to be good. As always, depending on the services and location, there are places that are 90% sold and others at 50%,” said Alejandro Kobelt, a member of the Calamuchita Gastronomic Hotel Business Association.

He argued that the validity this month of the Previaje national subsidy plan contributes to the movement: in his hotel – he specified – 40% of the reservation was made through that program.

The craft fair of Villa de las Rosas, a classic of Traslasierra. ( The voice)

In Villa General Belgrano, Gabriela Cachayu, Secretary of Tourism and Culture, pointed out that the Previaje was key to sustaining the May movement, in the current context of economic crisis that is going through. Half of the establishments in that town are adhered to the national program.

As for prices, they are not the same as in the summer or the previous long weekends. “Rates are adjusted almost every month, but not at the level to keep up with inflation,” Cachayu and Kobelt agreed.

“We have more than 60% reserved, the rates in general are maintained with respect to those of Easter,” said the director of Tourism of Santa Rosa de Calamuchita, Germán Antos.

By Traslasierra

“At Mina Clavero we have 60% reserves, which will surely increase with the usual spontaneous demand. The Pre-Trip incentive is present,” said Silvina Aguilera, from the Tourism area of ​​that municipality.

From Nono, Guillermo Vacani, director of Tourism, predicted that “80% occupancy will be exceeded” and that visitors from Córdoba, Santa Fé and Buenos Aires dominate.

Ignacio Vega, head of Tourism in Villa Cura Brochero, noted that “as always, we expect tourists who arrive without booking” and argued that “here the Previaje has not had a great impact.”

In San Javier they hope to touch 100% occupancy. “We are already at Wednesday with 90% reservations. And 70% of them were carried out with PreViaje”, indicated Leonardo Rodríguez, municipal director of Tourism.

Candonga Chapel: an emblem of the Cordoba landscape, between Sierras Chicas and Punilla.

by Punilla

In the Punilla valley, tour operators sense that occupancy can be between 80% and 85%.

Eduardo Giordano, president of the Chamber of Tourism of Carlos Paz affirmed that the hotels with the highest categorization are already at 100%.

Carolina Sarcilotto, from the Carlos Paz Hotel Association, assured that the average level of previous reservations is 70% and considered that the “expectation is good”