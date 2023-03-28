Hello. I’m Rintaro.

It’s getting warmer.

It’s the turn of the season, so I have to take care of my physical condition more and more! I think.

People with hay fever think it’s a tough time, so please be careful!

Also, every year at this time of year, this season, sleepiness attacks tremendously,,, lol

I’m stuck in my room…

I’ve been outside more than usual, so don’t worry lol

On a different note, I bought a lot of the comics I wanted.

It feels good to see my bookshelves filled with comics.

Gradually, the atmosphere is becoming more like a manga cafe, and I think it’s even better to customize my room like that.smile

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

