It snows on Cerro Catedral and it is a party for the tourists who arrived in Bariloche

It snows on Cerro Catedral and it is a party for the tourists who arrived in Bariloche

Snowfall is intermittent on this Friday holiday at the base of the Cathedral Hillbut the white flakes began to be more abundant at noon for the enjoyment of tourists who came to Bariloche to enjoy the long weekend.

Bariloche records more than one 90% hotel occupancyaccording to official data and Today many tourists decided to visit the Catedral hill which received abundant snow in recent days and today maintained intermittent rainfall conditions throughout the morning.

The biggest surprise for the visitors was the copious snowfall that began to fall after noon. At the base of the hill there are few shops and restaurants open at this time of year, but the completely white landscape with a few centimeters accumulated gratified.

Some took advantage of the mantle to slide on sledges or tobogganing in some sectors, although this activity is not allowed in the concession area due to risk. others simply played in the snow and contemplated this event of nature that came in the middle of a long weekend.

To ascend the mountain, Catedral Alta Patagonia, the concession company, today has enabled the Cable Carril, the oldest means of elevation on the mountain that allows you to travel in a cabin to the intermediate zone of the north slope. in height is The Punta Nevada hostel has opened.

In the Cathedral a temperature of 3°C and -2°C of thermal sensation, at the base of the mountain. In the intermediate zone, where the Cable Carril arrives, the thermal sensation is -8°C.

In the city of Bariloche, the snow comes with less intensity, although at the moment it is more evident. The weather conditions are unstable and precipitation in the form of rain and snow will continue throughout the day.


