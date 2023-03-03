Hello, this is Yuta Toyoda! Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for your hard work this year.

What kind of year was it for everyone? As for me, thankfully, I have more work as an actor than last year, and it’s been a year since I’ve had more time to interact with plays. Also, I was able to experience working with seniors at the office, which was very stimulating and gave me the opportunity to take on various challenges.

I often go to rural areas and transfer bullet trains as fast as a professional (there are no such professionals…), I moved to a new city and started living alone, I started watching a lot of movies, There was also a change, such as more time to face.

As a men’s non-no model, it’s been a year of discoveries, as I’ve discovered my own charms that I didn’t even know about myself!

Next year, we will continue what we have been doing and take on even more challenges, so please continue to support Yuta Toyoda!

