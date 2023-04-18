“It was a shake that we needed as a party,” Rucci analyzed, about the defeat of the MPN

Sunday’s elections in Neuquén gave victory to Rolando Figueroa, from the Community party, making him the successor to Omar Gutiérrez as governor. As for the Legislature, the MPN will have the majority block. Daniela Rucci, elected representative He took stock of what the elections left behind and mentioned that there was a lack of federalism in the interior, among the reasons that led to the loss of the ruling party after more than 60 years,

“Honestly we do not expect the results we obtained at the provincial level”, acknowledged Rucci, although he said that “perhaps it was a jolt we needed as a political party to rethink ourselves and reflect on many decisions that have been made by the leadership in recent times, mainly in what has to do with the collectors with whom we allied ourselves that we saw that in this election they did not pull with votes ”.

In “Vos al aire” on RÍO NEGRO RADIO, the legislator-elect maintained that there is no need to say more than the criticisms “must be done indoors. We have to make part of our militancy, the authorities, the leaders of each place”.

Part of his self-criticism was led to the fact that “the federalism that was preached in the campaign is really executed And that will mean that when the election season arrives, it will not be necessary to have to reinforce in places where during the administration we never arrived.

She commented that she is in Rincón de los Sauces and was not part of some decisions. “It is very difficult to build when only a few make decisions and self-criticism, and not all of us who are part of it”.

On the other hand, he maintained about the choice of Marcos Koopmann and Ana Pechen as the names of the ruling party candidates, who “I do not in any way consider that it was the wrong formula”he clarified.

Partnership, a central theme

The list headed by Rucci obtained 18.42% of the votes. On the victory of Rolando Figueroa, he assured the elected deputy that in the first place they are “willing to give governability to the government that elected the province on Sunday.”

Of the elections, the president of the Deliberative Council of Rincón de los Sauces and daughter of the general secretary of the Private Oil Workers union, He stressed that “two more deputies could be added” to the Legislature and affirmed that “it will have a federal look.” One topic that he mentioned that he will work on at the venue is the percentage of co-participation that each city receives.

