It was in the kitchen of a ninety-year-old Frenchman, Cimabue’s mocked Christ arrives at the Louvre

After three years of waiting since its discovery, the “Mocking Christ” by Cimabue (1240-1302), a small wooden panel measuring just 25 cm, finally occupies its rightful place (24 million). of Euro). The painting has finally entered the national collections of France and has been entrusted to the Louvre Museum in Paris: the Ministry of Culture announced this in a statement.

The story of the discovery

The small painted wooden panel, counted among the lost and fortuitously found masterpieces, was rediscovered in Compiègne in June 2019 by the auctioneer of the Actéon auction house Philomène Wolf, tasked with providing the inventory of the house of a ninety-year-old Frenchman. Wolf noticed hanging in the kitchen, above the dishes, what until then the family had always considered a simple Russian icon. The painting was subjected to an appraisal by the Parisian Turquin laboratory, which attributed it, after a series of research, to the Florentine painter who was Giotto’s master, whose creations are only known about fifteen so far. Turquin’s research also made it possible to understand that the panel belonged to a diptych (object of private devotion) composed of eight scenes from the Passion of Christ, dating back to 1280, of which only two other panels have survived: “The Flagellation of Christ “, kept in the Frick Collection in New York since 1950, and “The Virgin and Child”, purchased by the National Gallery in London in 2000.

Estimated between 4 and 6 million euros, the work was presented at auction on 27 October 2019, where it reached the record sales figure of 24 million euros, making it the most expensive medieval painting in the world. The Louvre Museum, interested in the purchase, was however unable to raise the sum necessary for its pre-emption at auction. A few weeks later, on Christmas Eve 2019, the work was classified as a “national treasure” of the French Republic, a provision which effectively excluded any authorization to leave France for a period of 30 months and gave the administration time to state to raise the funds for the acquisition of Cimabue’s masterpiece.

Today the Louvre Museum has finally been able to welcome this extraordinary work into its collections, defined as a “crucial stage in the history of art”, which “addresses issues that will be central to the Renaissance”, in particular for its representation of space, of light, of human feelings. The “Mocking Christ” stands alongside the monumental “Majesty”, another masterpiece by the Florentine painter housed in the Louvre, and which is currently the subject of a restoration campaign. The two paintings, which on a large and small scale highlight the revolutionary nature of Cimabue’s art, will be at the center of an exhibition that will take place in the spring of 2025 in the Parisian museum.

Share this: Facebook

X

