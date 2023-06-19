It was one year after the death of Matías Chirino and his father remembered him with a letter: “I keep fighting”

This Monday marked one year since the death of Cordovan second lieutenant Matías Chirino, who died after an Army initiation party in Paso de los Libres, Corrientes province. Nine soldiers are accused of manslaughter.

Under this framework, Ezequiel Chirino, the young man’s father, remembered his son with an emotional letter published on his Facebook profile and asked the Justice to clarify the case and expedite the cause.

“Today, one year ago, unfairly and tragically, my son went to heaven. He died because the system had naturalized that sadistic misfits could make an abusive use of the power of military command, ”the man began the message from him.

He added: “He was forced to drink on an empty stomach, ordered to move briskly and jump into a swimming pool on a freezing winter night. And then they left him lying on the floor, unconscious and without coats.

For Ezequiel, Matías “dies every day” and he recounted that “his mother cannot bear the internal tearing she feels every morning when she wakes up.” “Her sister of hers keeps waiting senselessly for her to stroke her hair again.”

“I keep fighting so that other national officials (judges and court employees) stop beating Matías’ story and making fun of our pain,” said Matías’s father.

The man explained that these officials intend to “minimize what happened” to prevent “his departure from being a before and after” regarding these “unfortunate events.”

Lastly, he thanked his family and acquaintances for their support and the media for making the case visible. “Thank you for joining me and supporting me, please keep doing it. The memory of ‘Mati’ and my heart still need it”.

Nine defendants

Nine soldiers are accused of the death of the young man from Córdoba: Captains Claudio Andrés Luna (35), Rubén Darío Ruiz (35) and Hugo Reclus Martínez Tarraga (34); Lieutenants Darío Emmanuel Martínez (31), Exequiel Emmanuel Aguilar (31) and Franco Damián Grupico (26); and second lieutenants Facundo Luis Acosta (26), Gerardo Sebastián Bautista (31) and Claudia Daniela Cayata (34).

None are in pretrial detention, although the family asked a few weeks ago that the charges be changed since, according to the judge, the young man’s death was “unintentional” and was due to imprudence or negligence.

This was appealed by the family of Cordoba and by the prosecutor Fabián Martínez, in the month of March. However, the arguments will only be known on September 6.

