Home Entertainment It was revealed that some SMTOWN singers contacted the new company and many artists wanted to leave.
Entertainment

It was revealed that some SMTOWN singers contacted the new company and many artists wanted to leave.

by admin
It was revealed that some SMTOWN singers contacted the new company and many artists wanted to leave.

According to Korean media reports, with HYBE becoming the major shareholder of SM, some artists under SM also plan to leave SM, or they will choose small and medium-sized planning agencies to sign contracts.

Relevant sources said that after HYBE became the major shareholder of SM, many artists in SM wanted to leave. Well-known singers such as SHINee, EXO, and Red Velvet may turn to small and medium-sized planning agencies that support personal activities and profit distribution. The singer has approached new companies. Insider Bi Ou Shi: “Most of the artists who stay in SM are because of loyalty and fame, and it is expected that they will not be willing to be absorbed by other big companies.”

It is reported that the takeover war between SM and HYBE is still going on, HYBE has no intention to give up the takeover plan, and SM is also fighting, but the situation is very unclear. It is reported that some artists of SMTOWN are also looking for a new way out.

Original title: It was revealed that some SMTOWN singers contacted new companies and entered small planning agencies

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

See also  Biella, yesterday the Council online. Mayor Corradino "denied" by his councilors on budget cuts

You may also like

Hit spy thriller ‘The Night Manager’ set for...

For the first time on the ballet stage!Shanghai...

The longer the marriage, the more the zodiac...

Bonus: SampleScience is giving away a free drum...

÷ӽ ֪÷ʲô_йҾŻ

The box office ranks seventh in the country,...

Can it break 4 billion? “The Wandering Earth...

Costume myth drama “Starfall Congealed into Sugar” hit...

After falling in love with AI, she forgot...

The Beijing flavor is positive and the fireworks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy