According to Korean media reports, with HYBE becoming the major shareholder of SM, some artists under SM also plan to leave SM, or they will choose small and medium-sized planning agencies to sign contracts.

Relevant sources said that after HYBE became the major shareholder of SM, many artists in SM wanted to leave. Well-known singers such as SHINee, EXO, and Red Velvet may turn to small and medium-sized planning agencies that support personal activities and profit distribution. The singer has approached new companies. Insider Bi Ou Shi: “Most of the artists who stay in SM are because of loyalty and fame, and it is expected that they will not be willing to be absorbed by other big companies.”

It is reported that the takeover war between SM and HYBE is still going on, HYBE has no intention to give up the takeover plan, and SM is also fighting, but the situation is very unclear. It is reported that some artists of SMTOWN are also looking for a new way out.

Original title: It was revealed that some SMTOWN singers contacted new companies and entered small planning agencies

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling