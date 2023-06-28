Home » it was vacant and the last draw of June comes with a millionaire jackpot
Entertainment

it was vacant and the last draw of June comes with a millionaire jackpot

by admin
it was vacant and the last draw of June comes with a millionaire jackpot

After the draw on Sunday, June 25, the Santa Fe Lottery reported that a new draw for Quini 6 is coming this Wednesday with an estimated jackpot of $620 million.

The broadcast will take place on June 28 at 9:15 p.m. This Wednesday night you will be able to see the results, live, on La Voz.

Everything published about the Quini 6

Santa Fe Lottery reported that the estimated jackpot for this draw is $620 million. The following are the individual estimated wells:

Traditional The First Raffle $190,000,000 Traditional The Second Raffle $150,000,000 The Rematch $ 210,000,000 Always Sale $ 45,000,000 Extra Raffle $ 25,000,000

1,350,000 bets are estimated for Wednesday, June 28, 2023 when the broadcast takes place at 9:15 p.m. You can follow it on Crónica TV for the whole country, Santa Fe Canal for the Province of Santa Fe, IP Noticias, Telefe Santa Fe and Canal 9 (Paraná).

What is QUINI 6?

It is a poked game. This means that the amount offered in prizes (pool) is variable, and corresponds to a percentage of the proceeds. It belongs to the Social Assistance Fund of Santa Fe and has been developed since 1988, being from that moment the favorite game of all Argentines.

How to play QUINI 6?

The bettor randomly chooses 6 numbers out of a total of 46 ranging from ’00’ to ’45 inclusive’ and with them participates in the modalities he chooses. The Agent loads them into his betting capture system, delivering a ticket to the bettor.

The game has 3 betting modes:

TRADITIONAL (First Draw and Second Draw of Quini) REVANCHAS ALWAYS COMES OUT

See also  Louvet: "A strategic flagship in Milan in the Ralph Lauren ecosystem"

The bet values, subject to updates, vary between 60 and 100 pesos, depending on the modality.

When is the QUINI 6 drawn?

2 weekly draws are held on Wednesdays and Sundays at 9:15 p.m.

You may also like

Weather in Córdoba: how will the temperature be...

DC’s new movie “Blue Beetle” releases new poster...

The scrutiny in Córdoba heats up: Luis Juez...

Jorge Capitanich denied having spoken to Emerenciano Sena...

“Challenger” releases official trailer for Zendaya’s love triangle...

Xiao Jingteng’s secret love for 16 years, the...

Ireland offers up to US$76,000 to foreigners to...

“Priscilla” released the leading trailer to focus on...

The municipality of Roca is accused of spying...

Larreta spoke of “ending Kirchnerism forever” and there...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy