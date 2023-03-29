He once lived there with Angelina Jolie and their children. Now Hollywood star Brad Pitt is selling his villa in California for a handsome sum. The sale could have financial reasons.

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has reportedly sold his Los Feliz, California mansion for $39 million. This is reported by “TMZ”. In 1994 he paid $1.7 million (€1.6 million) for horror icon Cassandra Peterson’s house. The actor also put a lot of money and work into the redesign over the almost three decades. The property was actually listed for $45 million in January. Now the house in which he once lived with ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their six children brings in a little less.

The impressive property is situated in a gated community and is steeped in history spanning over 110 years. It is said to have been built by an oil baron in 1910. Rock legend Jimi Hendrix (1942-1970) supposedly wrote his 1967 hit “May This Be Love” here.

Brad Pitt has spent years renovating and expanding the property with a team of world-class architects and designers, purchasing a number of adjacent lots. The main house alone covers around 620 square meters with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Lush vegetation – especially many trees – ensures privacy. There are two swimming pools with a Jacuzzi and a large koi pond, a skate park, a movie theater, a garage for Pitt’s motorcycle collection, and at least four guest houses.

But why does the 59-year-old want to leave here at all? The ‘Fight Club’ actor is said to be moving from Los Angeles to a $40 million home in the small beach town of Carmel, Northern California, according to the report. The move will therefore take place shortly before April 1st, when the new “mansion tax” comes into force in Los Angeles, also known as the ULA tax. With this, a transfer tax of four percent is due on the sale of real estate worth more than five million dollars. For sales over $10 million, the levy increases to 5.5 percent. The city wants to use this to strengthen public housing in order to combat the growing homeless crisis in Los Angeles.