The most recent case of bird flu in Neuquén was detected in Senillosa. It was in an establishment with layers and chick rearing. Due to the onset of the disease, they will sacrifice more than 9 thousand birds. Héctor Quiroz, owner of the place, told how hard the moment isafter spending 20 years with poultry production.

“It’s no longer a concern. but hey, they are things that are happening and it was our turnQuiroz said.

The producer said that on Monday he began to notice that “there were chickens that were listless and some dead”.

For this reason, he called his vet to check them out. This was last Thursday. After seeing them, the professional told the producer that they had to notify Senasa.

“Then it was Senasa, they checked, they swabbed about 25 chickens and on Monday they confirmed that it was positive”, he recounted in statements to LU5.

He pointed out that according to what they told him, today they will sacrifice all the chickens.

He said that he has been a poultry producer since 2003, when asked about how he is going through the moment.

In the province, the previous cases were in the Laguna Blanca National Park, in Zapala. The next, in San Patricio del Chañar.



