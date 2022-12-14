Listen to the audio version of the article

First the step from consultancy company to B2B marketplace to bring together the excellence of Made in Italy craftsmanship with international brands. And now, with the foot pressing on the accelerator both in innovation and in the approach to foreign markets, a further step forward with a 1.3 million euro loan, of which 500,000 from international business angels and 800,000 from the Primo fund Ventures which – through the Primo Digital and Primo Digital Parallel Italia funds – took over a minority stake in the company.

The adventure of the Italian Artisan start-up continues, founded in 2015 by David Clementoni, and which has now become a platform accessible to brands, distributors and retailers from all over the world

world of designing, manufacturing and marketing products developed by Italian artisan workshops. Quickly and efficiently. A business model that aims to “close 2023 by tripling the gross merchandising value”, explains the founder. Who adds: «We will reinvest the funds in three areas: technology and process innovation, because we want to provide SMEs with technology with simplified access. Then in marketing and staff: currently 23 people work for Italian Artisan, but we are hiring to get to 10 more people». In particular, the required professionalisms are «commercial figures and developers». The team will remain, in line with its current characteristics, «made up of young people, the average is around 26 years of age, and 80% women», concludes Clementoni.

Italian Artisan’s challenge is to bring technology closer to companies that are “90% familiar” and with a mindset often not oriented towards hi-tech to dialogue with a parterre of brands that, on the other hand, have a thirst for Made in Italy. And they are located all over the world. «We are having excellent results in Europe as we are observing a series of reshoring dynamics that lead brands to look for Made in Italy productions, but also in the USA, where we want to strengthen our presence, and in the Middle East, with a particular focus on Emirates”.

For 2023, however, the goal is “to grow further and begin to make the Italian Artisan model effectively scalable”. Maybe with another round of funding.