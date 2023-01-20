Listen to the audio version of the article

There are those who are already in Paris and those who are ready to jump on a plane any day soon, in an eternal ballet with Milan: after all, the most important showrooms are located in these two cities. Everyone points to a careful shopping campaign. Not in the sense of careful, but accurate. Attentive to the wishes of an increasingly demanding clientele, to the value of the garments, to costs and delivery times, which in 2022, in some cases, have not been respected.

Il Duomo (Novara and Chamonix): «Meticulous purchasing plan»

«2022 was a complex year – says Paolo Bassani, senior buyer of the Il Duomo boutiques in Novara and Chamonix, to which e-commerce is added – due to the war, the economic situation and also the weather, which did not stimulated sales of the winter collection. We’re still happy, but we’ve done a meticulous planning of the orders for FW 23/24: we’ve cut a few underperforming brands making room for fresher and more innovative things. And then there are the luxury brands that remain fundamental». Among the brands that cannot be missing in the shop Bassani mentions «Prada: the most beautiful collection seen in Milan» and «Balenciaga, which has given positive results despite the controversies. Then Etro, with Marco de Vincenzo who had a good show and Zegna, whose new course is very interesting».

Nugnes (Trani): «We are looking for garments that have value»

Beppe Nugnes, owner of the Nugnes 1920 boutique in Trani, has maintained an unchanged budget compared to the 2022/23 winter season for men’s purchases: «In 2022 we had positive results in terms of revenues, but we must take into account the general situation of uncertainty and the potential drop in margins. For example, we had to cut some brands because they delivered their collections late and this also affects our margins». Meanwhile, prices have risen and Nugnes and his team – who work with both Apulian and international customers, thanks to tourism and online purchases – are focusing on “those products that can have real value for the customer” . In short, only the list price does not count.

The chalet Franz Kraler Ria de Saco a Cortina

Kraler (Cortina, Dobbiaco): «Budget up 20% and new store in Bolzano»

Daniela Kraler, owner of the Franz Kraler boutiques in Dobbiaco, Cortina d’Ampezzo and Bolzano, speaks instead of “important purchases” planned during the FW 23/24 men’s sales campaign: “We increased the budget by 20% due to the increase in sales recorded last year, accounting for 30%. We want to be well supplied.” 2022 proved to be a positive year «even for the men’s collection which usually performs slightly lower than women’swear» says Kraler. She who, after seeing the fashion shows in Milan, has positive expectations for winter 23/24: «I’ve seen flowing coats, a return of patterns like the Prince of Wales. Simple and elegant collections». The Kraler family has recently inaugurated the Ria de Saco chalet concept in Cortina, “expanding” to the hospitality and food business and will soon open a new multi-brand in the center of Bolzano: «A seized opportunity to give even more visibility to our partners. It is the second store in the city for us: here we will transfer the luxury collections. For the first store, on the other hand, we are working on a project on sportswear themes», says the entrepreneur.