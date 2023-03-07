Los Argentines interested in carrying out the process to obtain the Italian citizenship through two way specific procedures must submit the B1 level Italian language exam, mandatory, and approve it as the main requirement for the Italian authorities to evaluate the petition. Which are?

The Italian authorities argue that “we must contribute to the preservation of culture and Italian language”. The purpose is that people who they emigrate to their territory are able to carry out their daily lives, interact with the native population and perform professionally.

What paths to obtain Italian citizenship require the B1 level Italian exam?

The government of the European country established that said evaluative instance must be passed only in case of aspiring to the double nationality in two ways:

Italian citizenship by residence (for example, adoptees who have lived in Italy for 10 years, as well as non-EU citizens with at least 3 years of residence).

The regulations have been in force since December 2018, when the Executive Power ruled it through the Salvini decree.

How to prepare for the B1 level Italian exam?

He exam B1 It is made up of an oral and a written part, the assessment of conversation skills has a higher consideration than written competence for the body of examiners.

presentation part : It is a stage that is comprised of a dialogue with a question-answer dynamic in which the interviewer asks essential questions about the candidate’s life.

: It is a stage that is comprised of a dialogue with a question-answer dynamic in which the interviewer asks essential questions about the candidate’s life. Second instance: It consists of a monologue in which the interviewer or teacher assigns or chooses a topic on which the applicant will have to elaborate for a minimum of 2 minutes without interruptions from the interlocutor.

It consists of a monologue in which the interviewer or teacher assigns or chooses a topic on which the applicant will have to elaborate for a minimum of 2 minutes without interruptions from the interlocutor. The memorization of words and/or topics is not allowed, you must learn to speak correctly and justify.

How much is the cost of the B1 exam to obtain Italian citizenship?

The cost of registration to be able to appear at the exam B1 at the moment you pay between 90 and 160 eurosso it is very important to emphasize that, before each attempt, the aforementioned amount must be paid again.

Is it possible to take the B1 Italian language exam in Argentina?

The certifying centers in Argentina are simply a channel, but these educational institutions in our country are not empowered to accredit the exam B1 by his own will. They depend on official downstream of Italy.

Which Italian universities certify the B1 language level?

Dante Alighieri Association

Italian Cultural Institute

University for Foreigners of Siena

University for Foreigners of Perugia

Roma Tre University