In accordance with the requirements set by the Italian authorities, foreigners interested in obtaining the Italian citizenship who begin the consular procedure in 2023, will be forced to process three mandatory documents to be able to emigrate and settle permanently in the European country.

Non-community inhabitants will be empowered to make the request to become civilians of the italian community after having lived for at least 10 years. This means being formally part of the population and does not refer to the residency permit (residence permit).

The acquisition of the passport enables the beneficiaries of Italian citizenship to be able to travel and circulate freely by the 27 nations that currently make up the European Union. The political community of the “old continent” is made up of:

Germany

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Cyprus

Croatia

Denmark

Slovakia

Slovenia

spain

Estonia

Finland

France

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italia

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Czech Republic

Rumania

Sweden

Italian citizenship: what is the SPID and what is it for?

Italian citizenship: mandatory documentation

Once dual nationality has been acquired, you must manage three personal identifications specific and essential to reside in the territory of the European state.

What are the 3 mandatory documents to live in Italy in 2023?

1) Identity card or Identification card. If you are already a citizen you can use it to move throughout the European Union. In order for the applicant to be in a position to request it, he must have established or fixed his residence. your expedition has a cost of 22 euros and, it must be requested before the Municipality of the corresponding locality.

In Italy it is known as Identity card. Which is one of the documents contemplated in the law. Since December 2015, an inter-ministerial decree was issued through which the technical issuance of the Carta d’Identità Elettronica was established, which will gradually replace physical paper IDs.

Italian citizenship: for which procedures is it compulsory to take the B1 exam?

Italian citizenship: identification card

2) Driver’s license or Driver’s License. The conversion of the Argentine driving record to the Italian license has a value of 50 euros. While, for those who have never taken the test for its granting, they can take it in an institution autoscola by a average rate of 1,200 euros.

Italian citizenship: tessera sanitary or health card

How to process Italian citizenship by residence?

3) Health insurance card o Health card. Unlike the previous requirements, it is a free health ID and it is extremely important to have it to ensure medical coverage when the life project in Italy begins.

PM/nt