Italian cosmetics grows by double digits by preparing events and fairs

Milan Beauty Week will return, for the second consecutive year, to the Lombard capital from 26 September to 2 October 2023 to testify that the cosmetics sector has recovered at full speed despite the critical issues following the pandemic and post-Covid. Benedetto Lavino, president of Cosmetica Italia, defined the Milan Beauty Week as “the appointment that aims to contribute to affirming the cosmetics sector as one of the excellences of Made in Italy: a sector that generates wealth and value for the whole country, creates employment, constantly invests in research and innovation and is recognized all over the world for the high standards of its offer”.

In 2022, the total turnover of the cosmetics industry in Italy reached 13.3 billion euros, up 12.4% compared to 2021; the increase compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic) with +10.2% should be highlighted. The estimates for 2023 are also positive, with turnover growing further by 7.9%. Exports represent 44% of the total turnover of the sector. In particular, in 2022 they exceeded 5.8 billion euros, up by almost 18.5 percentage points compared to the previous year; for 2023, estimates still point to a positive trend (+10%).

These results make it possible to frame record levels for the trade balance (export-import ratio), which in 2022 reached 3.3 billion euros, with an increase of 540 million compared to 2021. The first outlet market for Made in Italy beauty products is the United States which, with a value of over 730 million and an increase of 38.7%, is the protagonist of the historic overtaking of France (+10.7%), thanks to the favorable euro-dollar exchange rate; Germany follows in third position (+3.6%). The first three destinations concentrate almost 1.9 billion in cosmetic exports, equal to almost a third of total Italian cosmetic exports in the world. In addition to the United States, Spain (+17.9%), the United Kingdom (+14.6%), the Netherlands (+17.7%), Poland (+36.2%), the United Arab Emirates (+60.7%) and Belgium (+24%) also show double-digit growth. On the other hand, Hong Kong suffered a contraction (-24.3%), which suffers the effects generated by the geopolitical crisis against China. The challenges – and opportunities – for companies in the sector are many and on various fronts. In September we start again, therefore, not only in Milan. Among the international appointments we mention the editions of Cosmoprof in the most strategic markets: Cbe Asean Bangkok from 14 to 16 September, followed by Asia Hong Kong from 14 to 17 November, India Mumbai from 7 to 9 December and North America Miami from 23 to 25 January, which joins the event, also in the United States, which was held last week in Las Vegas.