Italian fashion consolidates the 2022 boom and grows by 3.2%

A year of “consolidation”: this is the 2023 balance sheet of the Italian fashion industry, which estimates closing the 12 months with a turnover of 111.7 billion euros, up 3.2%, a very distant percentage from +16.9% recorded the previous year. «It is a consolidation, precisely, after a 2022 recovery of important volumes – comments Ercole Botto Poala, president of Confindustria Moda, a federation that represents the over 61 thousand textile-fashion-accessory (Tma) companies, which employ around 600 thousand people –. The year had started very well, but in the second half it began to be affected by the increase in parts and the reduction in demand. Now there is concern for 2024: according to production forecasts, volumes will be lower and price lists will begin to reduce, thanks to the drop in the cost of raw materials. However, managing the reduction in volumes is always complex, because it affects margins. But in the second half of the year we expect a recovery scenario.”

An industry that confirms itself to be strongly export-oriented: the data for the first eight months of 2023 indicate an increase in cross-border sales of 5.1% compared to the same period of 2022, for 54.5 billion euros. The problem is geopolitical instability, as well as changes in the protectionist economic policy of some key countries, such as China (non-EU countries absorbed 53% of exports in the period examined). «The exit from the Silk Road (the trade agreement that linked China to Italy since 2019, ed.) was certainly not sudden. But we still don’t know what the consequences will be – notes Botto Poala –. Of course, there are promising countries like India, but much will depend on the type of trade agreements that will be signed with Europe, under discussion in this period: if they follow those that brought China into the WTO in 2001, we will have a decline in exports and a sharp increase in imports.

A phenomenon that has contributed to fueling another crucial issue today, hyperproduction: if today 70 billion items are circulating in Europe it is because at the time it was decided that everything could be brought in, without any limits, while at the same time European industries were asked to produce in a virtuous way, with higher costs. If we also follow the same pattern with India, it certainly won’t help us in terms of sustainability.”

Then the internal challenges of the industry remain, in the face of encouraging signs of new attention from political institutions, such as the decision to extend until next June 30th the repayment by the companies involved of the research and development bonus not due: «Certainly we perceive the government’s willingness to listen to our reasons, in some cases we have managed to find solutions – he continues –. However, we must not delude ourselves: the economic and macroeconomic conditions make the blanket very short, and the nature of the interventions must also change, the one-off measures are not effective.”

Another crucial aspect for the sector, to be addressed in a systemic way, is training. The gap between supply and demand for work remains wide: «We must start with families, explaining that factories are not the place where once upon a time you were sent almost as punishment if you didn’t want to study. Today it’s the opposite: if you don’t study, you can’t enter the factory. We need competent people, technicians. As companies we must be able to attract talent. Of course, then there is the ongoing demographic crisis, which leads us to look outside Italy to find the necessary profiles, as is being done for example in Germany – notes Botto Poala -. This is why we signed the three-year agreement with the National Federation of Salesian Professional Training Centres, present in 133 countries, to create an international technical training network.” Could artificial intelligence somehow be a solution to this mismatch? «Fashion will not be excluded from this phenomenon – she notes –, but certainly the costs of technological innovation are high for companies to bear, especially the smaller ones. It is therefore necessary to focus on synergies, to expand the advantages of technological development, according to the principles of open innovation. Today it is the speed in creating a system that makes a company competitive. And small ones can be more advantaged in this than larger ones, which have to deal with complex structures.”