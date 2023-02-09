Listen to the audio version of the article

Italian fashion celebrates 2022 with revenues growing beyond estimates: turnover rose by 18% to 98 billion euros, counting related sectors such as eyewear, jewelery and beauty. And look to 2023 in a positive way, yes, but without enthusiasm: revenues will rise beyond the 100 billion wall, but the increase will be “only” 4 percent. This is the picture provided by the Fashion economic trends (FET) of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) which will inaugurate a new fashion week in Milan on February 21 dedicated to women’s collections for autumn-winter 2023-24. The estimate, released yesterday on the occasion of the presentation of the women’s fashion week, is in line with the forecasts of Confindustria moda, which estimate the textile-fashion-accessory sector at over 100 billion already in 2022. And it not only puts the turnover on paper of the sector in the last 20 years, but denies the possibility of a sharp slowdown in the fourth quarter of 2022, linked to energy prices.

«The sector has resisted the negative economic situation by growing more than expected in terms of revenues – said Carlo Capasa, president of CNMI – but there are some aspects that need to be analysed: industrial prices, in the supply chain, have grown by 7.2% compared to 2021, driven by increases in the cost of energy. The increase in consumer prices, however, was much lower, equal to 1.5%, and also lower than the national average inflation. This means that the brands have absorbed the increases on the final price lists, giving up part of the earnings». In the first 11 months of last year, according to the FETs, production net of inflation grew by 8% in the “core” fashion sectors and by 14% in jewelery and bijouterie.

Exports run thanks to the USA, Korea and the Emirates

Sales abroad drove revenues (and production): according to estimates, exports in 2022 reached 80.9 billion, up 19% on 2022. In detail, in the first 10 months, it more sustained growth was recorded in non-EU countries (+19.7%) than in European Union countries (+18.2%). Thanks to the particularly brilliant performances of three markets: the USA (+39.1%), also driven by the euro-dollar exchange rate, Korea (+31.0%) and the Emirates (+34.2%). Although the zero Covid policy has paralyzed the People’s Republic also for the whole of 2022, exports have registered a +19.5 percent.

The trade balance – considering an increase in imports of 32.9%, with a peak of 54% from China and 57% from Asia – is 29.7 billion in 2022 and will exceed 30 billion by the end of this year . The enlarged fashion sector, therefore, confirms its ability to create added value for the country. Precisely to protect it, according to Capasa, we need to work on several fronts: «As far as energy is concerned, we can say that the price cap European Union has worked and we hope that stability will continue. While we have asked the Government to facilitate mergers between small companies in the supply chain, promote widespread digitization in the districts precisely to support SMEs and intervene by bringing the tax-free welfare ceiling to 1,200 euros to stem the effects of inflation”.

165 appointments on the calendar including fashion shows, presentations and events

As always happens, the Milan fashion week, scheduled from 21 to 27 February, will be an important testing ground for the sector. Which showcases itself at 360 degrees: in the official calendar of the CNMI there are in fact 165 appointments including 59 fashion shows, of which 54 physical and 5 digital, 70 presentations, 7 presentations by appointment and 29 events. With well-known names – Armani, Fendi, Missoni, Max Mara and Ferragamo among others – and emerging ones such as Marco Rambaldi, Tokyo James (supported by Dolce&Gabbana) and Vitelli. The synergy with the Municipality of Milan is key, which has provided, among others, the new location of the Fashion Hub dedicated to young talents, Palazzo Giureconsulti. «Fashion is essential for Italy and for Milan city – said Mayor Beppe Sala – which has established itself as a hub of creativity thanks to the strength of this sector which, together with design, makes Milan an ambassador of style and beauty in the world».