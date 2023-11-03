Italian Musician Massimo Baruffaldi Dies of Heart Attack While on Vacation in Cuba

Italian musician Massimo Baruffaldi, 65, passed away this week due to a heart attack while on vacation in Cuba, as reported by the media in his home country. Baruffaldi, a well-known bassist hailing from the city of Verbania in northern Italy, had recently arrived in Havana for his vacation. Tragically, on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, he suffered a heart attack and subsequently passed away, according to local newspaper The Print.

Baruffaldi, acknowledged as a familiar face among local jazz musicians and frequently collaborating with various artists, was at a friend’s house in the Cuban capital when the incident occurred. The newspaper stated, “After dinner, he began to feel ill and died during the night.”

Highlighting Baruffaldi’s deep affection for Cuba, the statement emphasized that it was a country he loved, often visited, and greatly appreciated its music.

The musician was self-taught and jazz had been his first love during his youth. However, in recent years, he developed a fondness for Caribbean, Cuban, and Brazilian rhythms, as described by guitarist Renato Pompilio, with whom Baruffaldi began his musical journey.

“To me, he was like a brother. We played together for 50 years, from our early days in youth groups until recently. We performed concerts everywhere. He was a special person,” expressed Gigio Fasoli, singer and guitarist of Verbania.

Baruffaldi’s talent extended beyond jazz, as he played in numerous other genres. He often collaborated with different bands for concerts, tours, and performances. “He became one of the most renowned instrumentalists in the area, excelling on both electric and double bass,” praised the online portal News Today.

Just last Thursday, Baruffaldi showcased his skills at the jazz jam session in O’Connors, Intra, and frequently participated in musical events at Frida in Piazza San Rocco.

In the late 90s, Baruffaldi’s passion for Cuban music grew, leading to several trips to the country and forming friendships with local musicians. He collaborated with the group Working Brass and achieved success alongside foreign musicians such as Cuban pianist Nelson Betancourt and trumpeter Grendrickson “Pucky” Mena, as reported by Eco Awakening.

Residing in Intra, Baruffaldi leaves behind two children, Armando and Alma. The repatriation date for his body from Cuba has yet to be determined.

Tragically, this incident follows the death of another musician, Russian artist Andrei Serebrennikov, who also passed away during a vacation in Cuba earlier this month. Serebrennikov, aged 60, a pioneer of punk rock in Russia, reportedly drowned after suffering a heart attack while swimming. She was on the island vacationing with her family.

Share this: Facebook

X

