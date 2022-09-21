Listen to the audio version of the article

Mario Samigli is a writer on the threshold of sixty who still longs for dreams of glory, after having published a novel long before that did not give him the hoped-for success. Torn between the greyness of everyday life – with his brother Giulio, friends, “a job that didn’t bother him much”, “a very small income” – and the expectation of a future consecration, he wrote fables that are a bit like extension and transfiguration of oneself, the “fetish” against the ignorance of reality.

An existence imprisoned in reveries alone would also be good for Mario, if he were only an alleged friend – that is, a true enemy – Enrico Gaia, a traveling salesman and serial mocker, irritated by Samigli’s perennially dazed air and by the writing ambitions of Samigli, architects a deadly joke: on November 3, 1918, “the historic day of Trieste”, Gaia confides to his victim that he had met a representative of the Westermann publisher in Vienna who immediately showed interest in Mario’s old novel, A youth, and is ready to acquire the rights, translate it into German and reprint it.

It is really difficult not to recognize the hand of Aron Hector Schmitz, born Italo Svevo, in this short plot of A successful hoax. A series of clues guide us confidently to this (predictable) equation. Let’s start first from the generalities of the main character. As Matteo Palumbo observes in the introduction to the new edition of the novel, recently printed by the types of Spartacus: “Samigli, the surname of the protagonist, refers to one of the pseudonyms that Ettore Schmitz had adopted for his artistic debut, before arriving at the nom de definitive plume “(particularly for the articles that appeared in the Trieste newspaper L’indipendente). The” employee “and the relationship with his brother then literally refer to the Swabian biography, while the title of the novel, Una giovinezza, is an antiphrase for Senility (with the indefinite article that includes, however, Una vita), published in 1898, that is, thirty years before the story.

A successful joke

A successful joke is, in fact, published on Solaria in 1928, when the Svevo case has now broken out, and “remains the last public testimony of a creative season” which, in addition to Zeno’s Conscience (1923) and the re-edition of Senilità ( 1927), sees the composition of Corto Viaggio sentimentale, Il vecchione and Vino generoso. In this novel, “the major constants of the Swabian universe” gather and concentrate, the tics that the attentive reader has already caught in the “pale” and “skimpy” gaze of Alfonso Nitti or Emilio Brentani or Zeno Cosini, all emblems of a ‘“Special autobiography”, as Palumbo rightly defines it.

Autofiction ante litteram

In a letter to Eugenio Montale of 6 September 1926, Svevo confesses: “I prefer to dedicate the little time I have to finish (remake) that short story that you know and of which I suspect that it is originally corrupted. Whether I finish it or not, it will be the last one I will do … or I will not (look at the contradictions!) ”. Terrible prediction if you think that the writer will die a few months after the release of the novel, due to the after-effects of a car accident. by Svevo, precisely because he is protected from any danger of autofiction ante litteram, in order to immerse himself in the role of the character, the author mixes memories and real events with a more general exodus from himself. In this sense, Le favole – which are the natural continuation of the story, because they go hand in hand with Mario’s minute literary activity – open completely to external reality to stigmatize its contradictions, like the very brief apologue of the ant: “An ant dies and dying he thinks: The world is dying ”. Or like the tragic story of the little bird, also present in the story, which recalls the death of Amalia Brentani: “A little augellino was strangled by a hawk. He was only given time to make a very, very short protest. A soft cry. At the little girl, however, he seemed to have done all his duty and his soul flew proudly towards the sun ”.