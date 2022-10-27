ROMA – Numbers in hand: after the decline in 2020, in 2021 there was a 2% growth in the number of thefts in Italy, although with different trends depending on the Region. In fact, according to research by the Segugio.it Observatory – a company specializing in the comparison of insurance products – over 104,000 vehicle thefts were committed in Italy in 2021, with a very different spread across the country. The top three regions – Campania (27,000 thefts), Lazio (18,000) and Puglia (14,000) – alone account for 58% of total thefts. If the number of stolen vehicles is compared to those in circulation for a more homogeneous comparison, it is noted that Campania maintains the first position (0.6%), Puglia rises to second position (0.48%) and Lazio is third. (0.38%). The gap is evident if we compare the data of the two Regions least affected by thefts, Valle d’Aosta (31 thefts) and Trentino-Alto Adige (194), where the ratio of stolen vehicles to circulating vehicles is 0.01% .

Another interesting fact is that while some Regions have seen an increase in the number of thefts (+ 19% in Umbria, + 13% in Molise, + 11% in Liguria and + 7% in Campania) others have registered significant drops, such as the Marche ( -20%), Abruzzo (-18%) and Basilicata (-16%).

The problem of recovered vehicles remains, down compared to 2020 (from 38% to 37%). Given the low probability that the car will be recovered, it is important for drivers to protect themselves with the theft and fire guarantee, thanks to which the owner usually receives compensation equal to the value of the vehicle, which is subtracted, if provided for in the contract, a percentage (uncovered) which remains at the expense of the insured and which is established during the stipulation phase.

This guarantee, despite being the third most purchased with an average penetration of 17.8% in September 2022, shows percentages below 10% in some Regions. The two Regions with the lowest penetration are those with the highest percentage of thefts: Campania (penetration of 5.3%) and Puglia (6.9%).

Why shouldn’t this paradox be the other way around? The explanation lies in the cost of the “premium”, which in these two regions exceeds 250 euros. The regions with the highest penetration are Lombardy and Piedmont, where almost one in four motorists buys the guarantee, with a premium of 102.5 and 86.2 euros respectively. (Engines Editor)