Home » Italy, land of old and polluting cars: only 1 in 7 is eco-friendly and just 4.3% is electrified
Entertainment

Italy, land of old and polluting cars: only 1 in 7 is eco-friendly and just 4.3% is electrified

by admin
Italy, land of old and polluting cars: only 1 in 7 is eco-friendly and just 4.3% is electrified

ROME – Italy continues to have an old and polluting fleet. Last year, 1 in 11 cars was over 30 years old, only 1 in 7 was eco-friendly and only 4.3% of the fleet in circulation was electrified. These are some of the main data that emerge from reading “Self-portrait 2022” – the Aci statistical publication which photographs the vehicle fleet of Regions, Provinces and Municipalities as of 31 December 2022.

In detail, out of a total of 40,213,061 cars in circulation, those registered before 1993 are 3 million 700 thousand, or 9.3% of the total. And for the most part these are Euro 0 which are now at least 30 years old. The regions with the oldest fleet in circulation are: Campania (17.6%), Calabria (15.2%) and Sicily (13.5%). While Valle D’Aosta (2.3%), Trentino Alto Adige (2.6%) and Veneto (5.8%) have the youngest park.

The analysis also shows that there are still too few eco-friendly cars in circulation in Italy, even if there is a slight increase compared to the previous year. The lion’s share is made by LPG engines, with 7.2% of the share (at 2,900,799 units), followed by 3.9% of hybrids (at 1,556,620 units), by 2.4% of methane (to 971,583 units) and by 0.4% of electric ones (to 158,131 units).

Overall, eco-friendly cars represent approximately 13.9% of the total fleet in circulation in Italy, compared to 12.4% in 2021. In percentage terms, Marche and Emilia Romagna are the greenest regions (with 23.7% and 23%), followed by Valle D’Aosta (20.7%) and Umbria (17.9%). The least ecological regions are, however, Sardinia (4.7%) and Calabria (5.6%). In absolute values, Lombardy is the region with the highest number of eco-friendly cars (800 thousand). Followed by Emilia Romagna (680 thousand) and Lazio (590 thousand) and, in the rear, Molise (24 thousand) and Basilicata (34 thousand).

See also  From June 26th to 30th, the life of the ox, horse and tiger zodiac will take a turn for the better. Wealth will be reaped, and life will take off._老富

Electrified cars alone (100% electric and hybrid petrol and diesel), however, represent only 4.3% of the fleet in circulation (3.9% hybrids and 0.4% electric). Although on average, at a national level, the increase between 2021 and 2022 was 49%, with peaks of 158% in Valle D’Aosta, 72% in Trentino (two regions where many rental cars are registered because registered offices of important companies in the sector) and 64% in Tuscany.

You may also like

The Rise of Zhou Dongyu: From ‘Little Yellow...

The missing La Pampa official was found dead:...

Olga Chorens: Remembering the Legendary Cuban Singer and...

The micro camper for e-bikes exists and takes...

Chinese Writer Can Xue Gains Popularity as Netizens...

Institute, against the Independent leader of Tevez: time,...

Actor Matthew McConaughey Takes Legal Action Against Stalker...

Connected cars, what a business: by the end...

The Wine Will Come: A Spectacular Chinese Musical...

Cristina Kirchner reappears in the middle of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy