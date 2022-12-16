Listen to the audio version of the article

For years, along Knightsbridge, a few steps from Harrods, the Armani Exchange boutique was a point of reference: the two floors of glass windows were one of the symbols of Italy in London. During Covid the historic sign had turned off the lights, and no one knew if it would ever reopen again. Even today, on the windows there are signs «For rent». It seemed that, in London, even a fashion giant like Armani was one of the many victims of the pandemic that has shocked the world of commerce.

Return to Regent Street

King George, on the other hand, started off even bigger in the heart of London. A new boutique was inaugurated in early September: un Armani Exchange on Regent Street, one of London’s great fashion streets. In the historic and elegant Westmorland House, a 19th-century building, the Italian company has opened its new international store for its sportier line, the third, in just a few months, after Amsterdam and Berlin. The opening marked a sort of “Made in Italy autumn” in London, with a return, in grand style, of major Italian brands in the shopping heart of the capital, between Oxford Circus and Piccadilly. Also in September, right on the most famous roundabout in the world, which boasts one of the highest “passage” rates (footfall), with 80 thousand visitors a day and almost 2 and a half million a month, the “Next Opening” billboards of very intimate: it wasn’t really an inauguration in the strict sense because the Calzedonia Group already occupied that same store, but with another brand, rather a restoration with a change under the Intimissimi banner. The opening was also the most significant move of a commercial storefront to London in 2022 (Intimissimi already had another storefront along Oxford Street).

The third fashion “griffe” to open in the city center was the Neapolitan tailoring Chiton: the artisan firm of the Paone family, which over time has built a very high-end brand that is more famous abroad than in Italy, made its debut in New Bond Street, another super-luxury enclave in London, right in front of the Louis Vuitton.

Negozio Kiton a Londra. Copyright: Ben Broomfield Photography

Ice Creams & Ties

However, it’s not just clothing that is relaunching London. Even the food sector, the other leg of exports for Italy, has placed a strategic pawn: at the end of September, along Piccadilly, the Turin chain Venchi has opened a new shop, which serves ice cream and the whole range of pralines and cremini, created by the chocolatier Giovan Battista Mantelli. For the confectionary house led by Daniele Ferrero, it is the number eight store in the British capital, after Covent Garden and the former Battersea power plant, now a large shopping centre. Even the competitor loveanother high-end ice cream chain, is increasing its presence on the Thames: after Covent Garden and Charing Cross, and another dozen outlets in the capital, it has opened its sixteenth store in High Street Kensington.

E. Marinella shop in the Royal Arcade

Piccadilly, for its part, and in particular the triangle between the Royal Arcade and Jermyn Street, is becoming a sort of Italy in miniature, with a large slice of tricolor “names”: from cashmere to Luca Faloni to the gastronomic samples, in Venetian style, of Cicchetti; and Luisa Spagnoli to the scents ofSanta Maria Novella workshop from Florence. In the spring he had opened (or rather reopened, after a few years of absence) the historic Neapolitan tailor’s shop E. Marinella, famous for its ties. In the historic street of men’s tailors, where even today Turnbull & Asser is the shirtmaker of King Charles III, the luxury Neapolitan tailoring has opened Isaiah and the Milanese Boggystandard bearer of accessible luxury.