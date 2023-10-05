Home » Itatí Cantoral Celebrates Daughter’s XV Years with Unforgettable Trip to Disney
Itatí Cantoral’s daughter breaks tradition with unconventional XV Years celebration

Itatí Cantoral, the famous actress known for her role in Mexican telenovelas, made headlines recently when she revealed that her daughter, María Itatí, did not want to have a traditional XV Years party. Instead of pushing her daughter to conform to societal expectations, Cantoral decided to respect her daughter’s wishes and celebrate in a different way.

To mark her daughter’s upcoming birthday on October 9, Cantoral arranged a special trip to Disney for the whole family. The actress shared photos of their time at the beloved amusement park in Orlando, Florida, with the only missing member being Eduardo, one of the twins Cantoral shares with actor Eduardo Santamarina.

In the heartfelt Instagram caption accompanying the photos, Cantoral wrote, “My personal Avatar world (like the movie). The world with my children, the best of my worlds. The 15th birthday of my daughter María Itatí… Happy 15th Birthday to the woman who inspires me every day to be better. Long live the family.”

Cantoral took the opportunity to make the trip family-friendly and ensure that everyone had a great time. Despite initially expressing her intention to throw a traditional XV party and invite the press, the actress ultimately respected her daughter’s wishes and chose to celebrate in a way that aligned with María Itatí’s desires.

“I’m going to do it for her (her XV Years) and they’re going to interview her, even if she doesn’t want to,” Cantoral previously stated. “She’s the only woman I have, period. The twins are going to dance… she doesn’t want to, but I do. She doesn’t want XV Años, but she is going to dance with Eduardo and Roberto, I already told you, and with her father Carlos Cruz and that’s it with a dress like the quinceañeras.”

María Itatí was seen wearing a shirt that said “Birthday girl” in the style of Mickey Mouse, showing off her excitement for the unconventional celebration at Disney.

Itatí Cantoral’s decision to respect her daughter’s wishes and celebrate in a non-traditional way has garnered praise from fans and parents alike, highlighting the importance of allowing children to have agency over their own special milestones.

