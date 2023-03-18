Itaú BBA raised its recommendation for Vale from ‘neutral’ to ‘buy’, citing the share’s cheap valuation and maintaining a BRL95 target price.

The paper trades around R$ 83.

Analyst Daniel Sasson said that, after the stock’s weak performance in recent days, the risk-return was positive.

“We now see a 25% total shareholder return for 2023: 15% of upside based on discounted cash flow, plus 10% of dividend yield,” says the report.

Itaú sees Vale trading at 3.5x its estimated EBITDA for this year, below its historic multiple and at a 25% to 30% discount to Australian miners.

At the same time, BTG also made positive comments about Vale’s long-term prospects. The bank said that the stock is its favorite to expose itself to the thesis of reopening/accelerating the Chinese economy.

“We also like the entry of a reference shareholder (Cosan) in the board from Vale and we see the potential monetization of base metals (expected in the first half) as a catalyst to unlock long-term shareholder value,” wrote analyst Leonardo Correa.

BTG also said that the management of the company remains highly disciplined in its capital allocation strategy, with low capex growth.

For the bank, much of the medium-term agenda will be centered on shareholder returns. BTG estimates that Vale will pay a yield of 12% to 14% this year, including buyback programs.

For Itaú, the tight dynamics of the iron ore market should persist in the coming months given the resumption of Chinese steel plants.

The bank revised its estimate for the price of the commodity from US$ 105/ton to US$ 115/ton this year. For 2024, the estimate increased from US$ 90/ton to US$ 95/ton.

“We anticipate tight supply-demand dynamics for the industry at least through the third quarter with capacity addition limited by majors Australian; a drop in the production of juniors Australian; and lower-than-expected capacity additions in Canada and Brazil,” the bank wrote.