ITCHY – New single with Justin Sane from ANTI-FLAG

Punk trio ITCHY is gradually preparing for the release of their ninth studio album “Dive”, which will be released on July 7th. appears. For the new single “Burn The Whole Thing Down” the band gets celebrity support on board.

ITCHY stand for escalating live shows, joy of playing and energy, and at the same time the three musicians keep putting their salty fingers into the open wounds of society, politics and religion and are not afraid to take a stand.

“Burn The Whole Thing Down” combines all these elements in a gripping way and also surprises with a very special collaboration: Anti-Flag frontman Justin Sane got into the ring for the moving anti-capitalism anthem! Together they demand that established political structures and conservative values ​​be finally torn down in order to build a better, fairer and more sustainable world out of the rubble.

ITCHY – „Burn The Whole Thing Down (feat. Justin Sane of Anti-Flag)

Justin Sane and ITCHY rebel against the “higher, further, faster” mentality of our time with brute verses and a sugar-sweet chorus and there could hardly have been a more appropriate feature: “We have long loved Anti-Flag for their music and their political commitment. We’ve known each other for years from festivals together and when we wrote the song we knew right away that we had to ask Justin if he wanted to be part of it. He was immediately hooked, despite all his live dates in Germany he came to the studio and sang his part. He was also there for the video – the guy is just amazing,” says singer and bass player Panzer.

“Burn The Whole Thing Down” can be found on the new ITCHY album “Dive” which will be released on July 7th, 2023 on the band’s own label Findaway Records. In autumn ITCHY will go on a big tour through Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Czech Republic. Advance ticket sales are already underway.

On 07.07. their ninth studio album “DIVE” is released via their own label Findaway Records, with which the fans can look forward to a really impressive, strong and fresh album by the three Swabians. The album can HERE be pre-ordered.

