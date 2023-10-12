ITCHY – Schmeissen Justin Sane from Song & Video

The punk trio ITCHY have recorded a new version of the single “Burn The Whole Thing Down” from their current album “Dive”, as Justin Sane from ANTI-FLAG was featured on the original version of the song.

ITCHY stand for escalating live shows, joy of playing and energy, and at the same time the three musicians repeatedly put their salty fingers into the open wounds of society, politics and religion and are not afraid to take a stand.

The single “Burn The Whole Thing Down” from the current album “DIVE” has all of these components.

The original version of the song features Justin Sane, then singer of Anti-Flag. Immediately after the first allegations became known, the band released a statement and distanced themselves from Sane.

The band has since taken further steps:

“After the allegations against Justin came out, I couldn’t listen to the song anymore. “It just felt wrong,” says Panzer, who wrote the song, describing the situation at the time.

Now ITCHY have released a new version of the song – without the US singer. The associated video has also been completely revised and can now be found online again in a new version.

“It is important for us to show that we take the allegations absolutely seriously. Our unrestricted solidarity goes out to all victims of sexual violence. The song and the message of ‘Burn The Whole Thing Down’ are still very close to our hearts. It is time to tear down established political structures and conservative values ​​to build a better, fairer and more sustainable world. That’s why we recorded both the song and the video again in a different form, with Sibbi’s and my voice it’s now our song again,” says Panzer, explaining the current step.

The new video can be found here:

After a trip to Switzerland, ITCHY are on a big tour of Germany with “DIVE” starting tomorrow with further stops in Vienna and Prague. The concerts in Hanover and Ulm are already sold out. We would like to invite you to the dates below. Interviews are also possible. Please get in touch if you are interested.

ITCHY – „DIVE“ – Live 2023

12.10. Frankfurt, Batschkapp

13.10. Jena, Kassablanca

14.10. Dresden, Beatpol

10/19 Munich, backstage factory

20.10. AT – Vienna, Flex

27.10. Erlangen, E-Werk

29.10. CZ – Prag, Rock Café

03.11. Münster, Sputnikalle

04.11. Düsseldorf, Zakk

09.11. Berlin, Kreuzberg ballroom

10.11. Hamburg, Martkhalle

11.11. Hanover, Music Center (sold out)

24.11. Karlsruhe, Substage

12/23 Ulm, Roxy (sold out)

On July 7th Their ninth studio album “DIVE” is released on their own label Findaway Records, with which fans can look forward to a really impressively strong and fresh album from the three Swabians.

