The preparations of MasterChef Argentina had honey as the main protagonist. The black apron was received by Carlos Alzamora, although Aquiles González Sviatsch also received harsh criticism from the jury. In fact, the man from Cordoba was surprised that he did not receive those clothes that mark the unsatisfactory preparation of the food. “I think my plate is worse,” he was honest.

Aquiles presented some honey pork ribs with potatoes and sweet potatoes, which had negative returns in the tasting. Germán Martitegui told him that one of his big mistakes was having put honey on the whole plate. “With honey as delicate as the one we gave you, what you did is almost a sacrilege,” the chef told him.

In the case of Carlos, who made a sirloin marinated in olive oil with carrot, potato and sweet potato chips, Damián Betular observed that there was practically no honey. .

Martitegui gave the participant strong advice after telling him that he did not comply with the slogan: “Think of yourselves MasterChef winners, there will never be one that only makes meat or that says ‘I did not like this element'”, he remarked.

The crossing of Wanda Nara with Estefania by Mauro Icardi

One of the spicy moments of the night was between Wanda Nara and Estefanía Herlein, with Mauro Icardi as the protagonist of the story.

“I have a boyfriend and in my free time I do everything that is beauty, skin care, makeup,” Estefanía told Wanda. Then the driver asked who she lived with

“I live with Mauro,” the cook said initially, then added “my boyfriend” to her sentence.

“Oh… I got scared. I said ‘how fast’, “Wanda joked with the possibility that Estefanía has” raised it “to Icardi during her visit to the most famous kitchens in the world.



