It’s actress Kim Jenny! BLACKPINK Jennie’s reaction after hearing her name at the Cannes Film Festival- KSD 韩星网(Celebrity)

It's actress Kim Jenny! BLACKPINK Jennie's reaction after hearing her name at the Cannes Film Festival

2023-05-25

This time the identity is not idol Jennie, but actress Kim Jennie.

The 76th Cannes Film Festival was grandly held a few days ago, and stars from all over the world gathered here. Jennie, a member of the popular idol group BLACKPINK, went to the exhibition with the HBO TV series “The Idol”.

After the preview of “The Idol”, the actors were introduced one by one, and Jennie was also called out. This time, she is no longer an idol, but an actor. After hearing her name, Jennie showed the same performance as usual on stage. She has a completely different attitude on the stage. On the idol stage, she is a domineering little princess, but now she is a newcomer in film and television dramas. She smiled shyly and bowed her head in thanks. The people around gave warm applause and cheers.

“The Idol” is a series of popular idols, co-produced by singer The weekend and HBO director Sam Levinson. The lineup of this work is very luxurious, starring The Weekend, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye sivan, etc. Jennie plays the protagonist’s backup dancer.

