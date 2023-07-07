Home » its balance, the “rare vibe” and the reinforcements
Guillermo Farré spoke at a press conference. He started talking about the reinforcements and warned that he already knows what is needed to reinforce the squad. “Today’s game is not going to change what I think of the squad. Today there were a lot of starting players,” he said.

The coach also referred to the “rare vibe that was experienced.” “They made us a proposal that complicated us. And with the advantage, they protected themselves and were able to play the game we wanted. In the ST it was our ball and we could not find how to violate its structure, ”he said.

“They beat us with two finishes. We had our chances. And we couldn’t score”, added the coach.

“These players are exciting people with being in a cup. I am not satisfied as mediocrity. I want more,” she expressed.

