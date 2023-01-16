Today, the 16th, is the third Monday of January, and according to some experts, it is the saddest day of the year. This is not only supported by para-astrologers or freelance psychologists. Because there would be a scientific basis: the birth of Blue Monday is attributed to a psychologist at Cardiff University, Cliff Arnall, who would have identified the third Monday of January as the moment in which our mind realizes that the Christmas holidays are over and that the next holidays are still far off, thus causing a sort of unfathomable despondency. And since it’s not difficult to think that days sunk in the icy climate of an invisible sun and cheering prospects like Lent bring everyone together in the sign of sadness, Blue Monday becomes a trend praised by social media.

So why not try to transform sadness into art through the most melancholy masterpieces in history? From Giotto’s “Lamentation over the dead Christ” (in the Scrovegni chapel in Padua) to Antonello da Messina’s Ecce Homo, to then dive into the Melancholy of Albrecht Dürer and Edvard Munch, up to the disconsolate works of Vincent van Gogh, Goya, Degas and Hopper, not forgetting Picasso’s blue period.

But here are the most famous: «Ecce Homo», 1470, Antonello da Messina, Goya, Capricho n°32, 1797, Van Gogh «Wheatfield with crows» 1890, Van Gogh «On the threshold of eternity» 1890, Edward Munch «Melancholy» 1894, Pablo Picasso «La Repasseuse» 1911, Diner», Edward Hopper, 1927 «Melancholia», 1514, Durer, «Edgar Degas «Absinthe» 1875.