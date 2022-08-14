Suv, Suv, Suv. Fortunately Suv. We know that the acronym Sport Utility Vehicle has, over the last few years, almost monopolized the car market, becoming ever wider. With brands that have focused on the ‘C’ segment, which includes SUVs.

But then there are SUVs and SUVs. Level upon level. And so – going up – you come to luxury SUVs. Finally, at the end of the fair, we ask ourselves: but which is the most expensive? Just to make a game (but not a lot) of August? And then: mirror, mirror of my desires, who is it?

Well, the answer is there. And it’s already written in his name: Karlmann King. And it even has Italian origins, having been made in Beinasco, in the province of Turin, by Vercarmodel Saro.

Let’s reveal the price immediately, then: 2 million dollars, or 1.95 million euros. Ah, starting price, of course. If we wanted to claim some options, we could even exceed three million euros.

The incredible escalation of Super SUVs by Matteo Morichini November 29, 2021



Are you surprised? Yes, it costs more than a Lamborghini Urus or a Bentley Bentayga, just to name a few illustrious names. But that’s the way things are, although there are no (attention, attention) sales data on the 99 models made from 2016 to today.

But we can talk about it: it’s huge. 6 meters for a width of 2.5 meters. Try to park it… and on the scale (so to speak) it marks 4.5 tons, but it could also ‘get fat’ at 6 tons.

Then there is the aesthetics. You’ve seen it, haven’t you? It looks more like a tank than an SUV, with that angular body. It makes an impression, to put it mildly. But this is the external image.





Error: if it looks gruff and military on the outside, it offers extreme, excessive luxury on the inside. The rear is separated from the front – two seats, similar to the first class of an airplane. You can then choose what you want: fridge, coffee machine, 4K TV (43 inch), satellite connection, DVD player, video game console, hi-fi system.

Too many SUVs in circulation. The CO2 alarm is triggered by GRAZIELLA MARINO

27 August 2020



Well, all that said: is the price worth the money? The decision is yours.