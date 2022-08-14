Home Entertainment It’s called Karlmann King, and it’s the most expensive SUV in the world
Entertainment

It’s called Karlmann King, and it’s the most expensive SUV in the world

by admin
It’s called Karlmann King, and it’s the most expensive SUV in the world

Suv, Suv, Suv. Fortunately Suv. We know that the acronym Sport Utility Vehicle has, over the last few years, almost monopolized the car market, becoming ever wider. With brands that have focused on the ‘C’ segment, which includes SUVs.

But then there are SUVs and SUVs. Level upon level. And so – going up – you come to luxury SUVs. Finally, at the end of the fair, we ask ourselves: but which is the most expensive? Just to make a game (but not a lot) of August? And then: mirror, mirror of my desires, who is it?

Well, the answer is there. And it’s already written in his name: Karlmann King. And it even has Italian origins, having been made in Beinasco, in the province of Turin, by Vercarmodel Saro.

Let’s reveal the price immediately, then: 2 million dollars, or 1.95 million euros. Ah, starting price, of course. If we wanted to claim some options, we could even exceed three million euros.

The incredible escalation of Super SUVs

by Matteo Morichini

Are you surprised? Yes, it costs more than a Lamborghini Urus or a Bentley Bentayga, just to name a few illustrious names. But that’s the way things are, although there are no (attention, attention) sales data on the 99 models made from 2016 to today.

But we can talk about it: it’s huge. 6 meters for a width of 2.5 meters. Try to park it… and on the scale (so to speak) it marks 4.5 tons, but it could also ‘get fat’ at 6 tons.

See also  Autonomous car, who is to blame in the event of an accident?

Then there is the aesthetics. You’ve seen it, haven’t you? It looks more like a tank than an SUV, with that angular body. It makes an impression, to put it mildly. But this is the external image.

Error: if it looks gruff and military on the outside, it offers extreme, excessive luxury on the inside. The rear is separated from the front – two seats, similar to the first class of an airplane. You can then choose what you want: fridge, coffee machine, 4K TV (43 inch), satellite connection, DVD player, video game console, hi-fi system.

Too many SUVs in circulation. The CO2 alarm is triggered

by GRAZIELLA MARINO

Well, all that said: is the price worth the money? The decision is yours.

You may also like

Sound Magic updates the legendary huqin, and the...

Beijing Film Festival Opening Forum Focuses on Film...

Caier Ying and his wife endorse Sony Ericsson:...

Beijing International Film Festival Film Power Forum Held

The daily fortune of the twelve constellations is...

How to promote wealth fortune in 2023 of...

Wang Sulong’s “Big Entertainer” online live concert came...

What should we pay attention to in the...

Title Party, Bullshit Literature, and AI Dubbing: Film...

BLIND Releases 2022 Fall/Winter Collection Lookbook

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy